Charles River® Launches Tailored Portfolio Solutions to Power Portfolio Personalization at Scale, Integrates Axioma Portfolio Optimizer™

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced the launch of Tailored Portfolio Solutions, an offering that enables both wealth managers and asset managers to provide high-value, fully customized portfolios at scale. The solution integrates the Axioma Portfolio OptimizerTM (APO) from index and analytics provider Qontigo.

Tailored Portfolio Solutions addresses the growing industry demand for personalized portfolios. The fully integrated solution provides managers with the technology capabilities to tailor portfolios that consider each individual investor’s unique tax circumstance, risk appetite, and personal ESG values and beliefs across asset classes and investment styles. This enables wealth managers and asset managers to meet investor expectations, improve client outcomes, increase operational efficiency, and manage costs.

“Tailored Portfolio Solutions allows wealth and asset management firms to provide a differentiated and sought-after product to their customers,” said Randy Bullard, Global Head of Wealth at Charles River Development. “For retail investors, Tailored Portfolio Solutions democratizes access to customized portfolios that reflect their personal convictions, tax circumstances, and risk tolerance.”

Tailored Portfolio Solutions offers an innovative approach to portfolio personalization by embedding optimization technology in an end-to-end customization process. The workflow is tightly integrated within Charles River-hosted environments and leverages APO as the engine for customization. This highly efficient process enables the delivery of personalized portfolios at the volume and scale required by firms serving the wealth management market.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Charles River by integrating our industry-leading optimizer into Tailored Portfolio Solutions," said Chris Canova, Global Head of Customer Experience, Qontigo. “APO can handle a wide range of complex scenarios and constraints like tax efficient active SMA management, direct indexing, and ESG strategies, in line with the goals of Charles River's offering of delivering customization and personalization—all at scale.”

About Qontigo --- Optimizing Impact™

Qontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.

Qontigo’s solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients’ processes. Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo’s global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong.

www.qontigo.com

About Charles River, A State Street Company

Investment, wealth and alternative managers, asset owners and insurers in 30 countries rely on Charles River IMS to manage USD $36 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street’s middle and back office services, Charles River’s cloud-deployed front office technology forms the foundation of State Street Alpha℠. Charles River helps automate and simplify the investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River’s partner ecosystem enables clients to access the data, analytics, application and liquidity providers that support their product and asset class mix. We serve clients globally with more than 1,200 employees in 11 regional offices.

(Statistics as of Q4 2021)

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world’s leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $43.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.1 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street’s website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2021 includes approximately $61 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

