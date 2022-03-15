Saudi Aramco Awards Schlumberger Gas Drilling Project

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schlumberger announced today a major contract award by Saudi Aramco for integrated drilling and well construction services in a gas drilling project.

The integrated project scope encompasses drilling rigs and technologies and services, including drill bits, measurement while drilling (MWD) and logging while drilling (LWD), drilling fluids, cementing, and completing wells. Schlumberger will leverage digital solutions to enhance integrated drilling performance, including the DrillOps* on-target well delivery solution which uses data analysis, learning systems and automation to execute a digital well plan, improving drilling efficiency, consistency and performance.

“This contract award represents the continuation of an ongoing collaboration with Saudi Aramco,” said Tarek Rizk, MENA president, Schlumberger. “Through our committed teams, differentiated technology, and integrated drilling and well construction services we will work closely with Saudi Aramco on well delivery and set a new performance benchmark.”

This award represents a significant endorsement of Schlumberger’s fit-for-basin technology and domain expertise for gas well development in the region.

