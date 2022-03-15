CAPTURE 3D Makes Digital Engineering Affordable with GOM Scan 1

GOM Scan 1 is a high-tech portable 3D scanner used for diverse applications such as creating a digital file of an object for 3D printing, reverse engineering, manufacturing, quality control, virtual display and 3D modeling, research and education, art and design, and healthcare.

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAPTURE 3D, the leading provider of innovative 3D measurement solutions and the official U.S. partner for GOM GmbH, a ZEISS company, today announced GOM Scan 1— an affordable, precise blue light 3D scanner with mesh editing capabilities to accurately digitize physical objects into the 3D world. Offered at an affordable price, GOM Scan 1 provides accessibility to the leading GOM blue light 3D scanning technology used by top manufacturers worldwide.

This solution reduces the barrier to entry into digital engineering with its price point that allows more people to experience the power and benefits of 3D digitalization. Ideal for serious hobbyists or industrial engineers, GOM Scan 1 digitizes small to medium-sized objects in high-quality data.

"GOM Scan 1 is a great tool to support great ideas, and with technology that's proven to meet professional and industrial standards, you can rely on this 3D scanner to help you get things done," said CAPTURE 3D General Manager Richard White.

GOM Scan 1 is used for diverse applications such as creating a digital file of an object for 3D printing, reverse engineering, manufacturing, quality control, virtual display and 3D modeling, research and education, art and design, and healthcare. GOM Scan 1 offers GOM Inspect 3D inspection software to quickly capture, visualize and analyze 3D measurement data within the same workflow.

Intelligent Mesh Editing for 3D Printing

GOM Inspect delivers a comprehensive 3D measurement experience that provides practical advantages for modern digital engineering applications. For example, mesh editing software functions allow users to smooth, thin and refine polygon meshes, fill holes and extract curvature lines, resulting in accurate meshes that support the reproduction of parts, creation of 3D models, development of new products, and 3D printing and reverse engineering applications. The smart polygonization software feature creates a highly detailed mesh while keeping its size easy to handle by importing and aligning CAD and mesh files to create surface comparisons and dimensional inspections and generate reports. These meshes can be saved in many standard formats, including STL, G3D, and POL.

Fast Fringe Projection and Blue Light Technology

GOM Scan 1 joins CAPTURE 3D's collection of non-contact blue light 3D scanners that utilize GOM's proprietary fringe projection technology to capture detailed full-field data with narrowband blue light recorded by two cameras that work based on GOM's stereo camera principle. The powerful light source enables short measuring times and filters out interfering ambient light during data acquisition. This principle allows the sensor to recognize and compensate for changing ambient conditions. At the same time, its software continuously monitors the calibration status, transformation accuracy, environmental changes, and part movements to ensure high-quality measurement data collection.

Small and Lightweight for Easy Travel

Weighing 2.5 kg, GOM Scan 1 is compact and lightweight. The travel case it offers fits everything required for scanning, making it possible to transport the system wherever small and medium-sized parts need to be measured. Accessory options include a desk stand to mount the scanner and an automated rotation table. GOM Scan 1 caters to various applications with three measuring volumes: 100, 200, and 400 mm field of view.

GOM Scan 1 is available now through CAPTURE 3D. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit: www.capture3d.com

About CAPTURE 3D

CAPTURE 3D, a ZEISS company, is the leading provider of innovative 3D measurement solutions in the United States, helping companies solve engineering challenges, save time, minimize costs, and improve their overall time to market strategy. As the official U.S. distributor for GOM GmbH/ZEISS USA, CAPTURE 3D combines vast industry expertise with robust technology to change the way people think about and experience measurement.