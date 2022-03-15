Marquee TV Arts on Demand Launches on Amazon’s Prime Video Channels

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marquee TV, the specialty streaming service for arts and culture, today announced its U.S. launch on Amazon’s Prime Video Channels, the premier destination for third-party networks and streaming channels subscriptions. With this news, Marquee TV becomes the first and only Prime Video Channel dedicated exclusively to multi-genre performing arts.

“ By joining Prime Video Channels, Marquee TV is making it easier and more affordable than ever to experience the best in arts and culture, from the comfort of your couch. Marquee TV’s mission is to democratize access to the performing arts and its sheer scale makes Prime Video Channels a perfect partner,” remarked Marquee TV co-founder and chief executive Simon Walker.

Launched in 2018 and dubbed “Netflix for the Arts,” Marquee TV is already the world’s leading performing arts streaming service and the only streamer to offer premium, multi-genre content from the world’s leading companies, including Royal Shakespeare Company, Teatro alla Scala, the London Symphony Orchestra, New York City Ballet and more. Nowhere else–in person or online–can arts lovers access a wide array of beloved classics, such as Swan Lake, Carmen and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, while also taking in new and cutting-edge features, including the largest collection of contemporary dance anywhere and a full digital season, including world premieres, from the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

During the global pandemic, Marquee TV established itself as the must-have app for culture fans and the go-to partner for arts organizations looking to connect with audiences online. Research shows that 60% of arts audiences have acquired the habit of watching performances online, and of those, 90% are continuing to watch online even as the live sector re-opens (Source: Indigo Research).

Arts lovers can sign up for a free, 7-day, no-commitment trial at amazon.com/channels/marqueetv. A monthly subscription costs just $8.99.

ABOUT MARQUEE TV

Marquee TV is the global streaming TV service for arts and culture. Based in London and New York, available around the world, Marquee TV curates a rich mix of dance, ballet, opera, theater and documentaries – the world's greatest artists in their greatest performances, from the contemporary and cutting-edge to the classics.

Available direct from app stores and also on the best TV platforms, Marquee TV is the world's leading arts streaming service. Marquee TV is already available on iOS and Android apps, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire, Comcast X1, Cox, Roku and Samsung with regular launches on additional platforms around the world.

Marquee TV subscriptions are $8.99 per month and available for purchase at www.marquee.tv.

Follow @MarqueeArtsTV on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.