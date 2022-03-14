Geotab ITS Inks Contract with the Eastern Transportation Coalition

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geotab Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), a Geotab business unit providing governments with actionable, real-world insights to improve their transportation networks, today announced that it will work with the Eastern Transportation Coalition as a vendor for its Traffic Data Marketplace project. As a partnership of 18 states and Washington, D.C. focused on connecting public agencies across modes of travel to increase safety and efficiency, the Eastern Transportation Coalition selected Geotab ITS as a provider for origin-destination data and freight data, both of which utilize the Geotab ITS Altitude platform. This platform is the foundation from which government entities at the local, state and provincial levels can leverage to identify areas for traffic improvements, model and predict the impact of specific interventions and monitor their effectiveness. As a result, states and agencies within the Eastern Transportation Coalition can select Geotab ITS as their provider of origin-destination and freight data without going through the time-consuming and difficult request-for-proposal process.

“As transportation patterns for people and goods continue to change, data is critical for city planners to efficiently and sustainably evolve their transportation networks,” said Jean Pilon-Bignell, Vice President of Business Development, Government and ITS at Geotab. “Fully comprehending and extracting actionable value from transportation data can be quite complex. Fortunately, technology exists to analyze popular commercial routes and compare against vehicle classifications and other factors. Using AI, this data—coupled with Geotab’s Altitude platform—gives the Eastern Transportation Coalition members the necessary insights to streamline operations and uncover strategic improvement opportunities.”

Pilon-Bignell continued, “This is a very significant collaboration for Geotab ITS since the Eastern Transportation Coalition is critical to not only trade in the U.S., but the world. We are eager to begin using our technology and expertise to enhance their Transportation Data Marketplace.”

The Coalition’s Transportation Data Marketplace provides members with the opportunity to select from a host of prequalified vendors to provide data in six different categories, including travel time and speed, volume, conflation, waypoint, origin-destination and freight data. Geotab ITS will deliver an exclusive value-add to the Transportation Data Marketplace’s origin-destination and freight data offering through aggregate insights from connected vehicles and state-of-the-art machine learning, such as vehicle classification (light-, medium- or heavy-duty trucks) and industry. Additionally, the origin-destination analytics, a module in the Geotab Altitude platform, offers a web interface for end-users to generate, visualize, and download their custom origin-destination analytics according to a wide array of parameters. Whether analyzing popular routes from a port or understanding travel time metrics from one commercial hub to a specific traffic analysis zone, the Geotab ITS platform offers the flexibility and ease of access necessary to perform these on-demand analyses for months of data within minutes.

“The Eastern Transportation Coalition strives to keep our members at the forefront of industry innovation through participation in transformative technology, adoption of best practices and unique professional development opportunities,” said Denise Markow, Director, TSMO Program of the Eastern Transportation Coalition. “As the largest provider of fleet management solutions to Fortune 100 fleets, Geotab will contribute considerably to this mission. The Geotab ITS Altitude platform will empower our members’ operations, planning and performance measures, traveler information, and ensure safe and efficient management of the inter-regional roadway system.”

Some of the key differentiators of the Altitude platform include its patented machine learning model, which classifies vehicles according to their function and purpose, allowing for automated categorization like “Long Haul” or “Hub and Spoke Delivery." Geotab’s platform can also provide vehicle context and origin-destination metrics based on industry, vehicle vocation and vehicle classification permitting the user to determine potential commodity movement. Likewise, it enables trip chaining at the vocation or vehicle weight class level – a feature that will help members understand a vehicle’s true origin, destination and commercial movement patterns at aggregate. Moreover, the Altitude platform can process months-worth of data for large jurisdictions in a matter of minutes, drastically shortening time-to-insight, which traditionally can take hours and multiple processing attempts.

About The Eastern Transportation Coalition

The Eastern Transportation Coalition is a partnership of 18 states and D.C. focused on connecting public agencies across modes of travel to increase safety and efficiency. In the past 25 years, the Eastern Transportation Coalition evolved from a small highway-focused group to more than 200 public agencies - working together to address the pressing challenges facing the eastern corridor while focusing on Transportation Systems Management & Operations, Freight and Innovation. Today the Coalition represents the world’s second-largest economy and nearly 40% of the nation’s GDP, connecting members with the data, people, resources and tools needed to create solutions and get them across the finish line. For more information, visit https://tetcoalition.org/.

About Geotab Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)

With access to one of the world’s largest organically grown transportation datasets, Geotab ITS aggregates data from tens of millions of connected vehicles to produce actionable transportation insights and urban analytics for transportation leaders across the United States and Canada.

These insights are driven from privacy-by-design principles and are provided through the Geotab ITS Altitude Platform, a secure, modular, open transportation analytics platform that enables partners and customers to quickly interact with the data and integrate it into internal systems, processes and workflows. For more information on Geotab Intelligent Transportation Systems and the Altitude Platform, visit: its.geotab.com.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the cloud and providing data-driven analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.