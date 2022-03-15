82 Percent of New Parents Report Getting 5 Hours or Less of Sleep Each Night, New Owlet Survey Reveals

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT), the brand that has monitored over 1 million babies, announces today new data on the state of sleep for parents, based on a national survey of 1,005 parents. The findings showcase the challenges and lack of sleep parents of children who are 12 months or younger experience.

Key findings of the survey include:

Parents would pay an average of $211 for a full night of uninterrupted sleep, with 10 percent of respondents saying they would pay $1,000 or more.

82% of respondents report getting 5 hours of sleep or less each night on average.

“I’ve never experienced the level of exhaustion in my life that comes with parenthood” is a statement 70% of parents agreed with.

One-third of respondents say that their baby wakes up an average of 3-4 times per night.

“Becoming a parent is one of the biggest changes we go through in our lives, and it’s clear that parents today are tired and operating on very little sleep,” said Owlet CEO and Co-Founder Kurt Workman, who is also the father of three young children. “On top of that, parents are given very few resources, and that’s why we believe it’s crucial to empower parents with the tools and technology to better understand their child’s sleep and provide expert-led information on what to do to get the whole family sleeping better.”

Knowing that sleep is at the forefront of every parent's mind, Owlet created the award-winning Dream Duo, which launched in January. The Dream Duo is a comprehensive sleep monitoring ecosystem, consisting of Owlet’s Dream Sock, Cam, Dream App, and sleep learning program. The ecosystem works together to stream HD 1080p video to parents’ smartphones while tracking baby’s sleep quality indicators like heart rate, wakings, humidity, room temperature, and noise level. It provides personalized insights delivered right to parents’ smartphones via the Dream App. Parents can view select sleep quality indicators in the Dream App, such as wakings, heart rate, and movement, along with room temperature, noise levels and humidity from the Cam. With this information, parents can play an active role in understanding sleep trends, building routines and schedules and helping provide an optimal sleep environment for their baby.

Owlet commissioned OnePoll to conduct the survey of 1,005 parents with a child 12 months or younger in the U.S. in March 2022.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. To learn more, visit owletcare.com.