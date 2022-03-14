Ryder Leaders Recognized as “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” in 2022

The fifth annual “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” list by the Women In Trucking Association (WIT) honors women who embody WIT’s mission to inspire women to join the transportation industry and address obstacles in the workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The fifth annual “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” list by the Women In Trucking Association (WIT) honors women who embody WIT’s mission to inspire women to join the transportation industry and address obstacles in the workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announced today that six leaders at Ryder are being recognized as part of the 2022 “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” list by the Women In Trucking Association (WIT). Each year, WIT acknowledges women who are top performers in the industry who not only have had significant career accomplishments in the last year, but go the extra mile to support other women and help to improve gender equality at their own companies and/or industrywide.

The fifth annual list honors women who embody WIT’s mission to inspire women to join the transportation industry and address obstacles in the workplace. WIT recognizes the dedication these women have to their careers and celebrates their successes. Of the 84 women honored, six Ryder employees are on this year’s list including:

Angie Hargesheimer: Group Director, National Account Field Maintenance; with Ryder since 1991

Jenni Meyer: Group Manager, Logistics; with Ryder since 2002

Kathryn Venis: Group Director, Customer Logistics; with Ryder for 16 years

Susan Stencel: Director, Customer Logistics; with Ryder since 1993

Veronica Millares: Group Director, Sales Strategy & Operations; with Ryder since 2012

Yvonne Mauriello: Senior Director, Rental - West Region; with Ryder since 2007

“Ryder is honored to have remarkable women leaders who have a passion for the company and the industry as a whole. These women are committed to advancing gender diversity within the transportation industry and are making their mark within Ryder,” says Delores Lail, Ryder’s senior vice president of sales for the south region and a member of the WIT board of directors. “In every part of our company, having diverse leadership and input is a key factor in the success of Ryder. We celebrate these accomplished women and remain dedicated to fostering an environment that values and empowers all individuals.”

Every woman who is part of the Ryder team helps shape the company to be a leader in the transportation industry. For the past three years, Ryder has been a recipient of WIT’s “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation,” an award that honors companies for their commitment to the employment of women in the trucking industry. As an active participant of the WIT Association, Ryder also sponsors the scholarship program, which makes technical training and education more affordable for women who strive to grow a career in transportation.

“This exceptional group of women have persevered through the uncertain times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, exhibiting the true example of a leader,” says Ellen Voie, WIT president & CEO. “The resilience displayed by these women supports and furthers the mission of the Women In Trucking Association to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the industry.”

Those listed in the 2022 “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” work for motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, retailer truck dealers, professional service companies, technology innovators, and private fleets. Their roles vary in leadership, operations, safety, human resources, sales, marketing, or as drivers.

For the full list of the 2022 “Top Women to Watch in Transportation,” visit: https://www.womenintrucking.org/current-top-women-to-watch-final-list

About Women in Trucking Association

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17% of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Amazon, Arrow Truck Sales, Daimler Trucks North America, Expediter Services, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and Waste Management. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

