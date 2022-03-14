ESO Acquires Interdev Technologies, Leading Provider of Cloud-Based ePCR Software in Canada

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESO, a leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments, hospitals, state and federal agencies, today announced it has acquired Interdev Technologies based in Toronto. The acquisition extends ESO’s presence in Canada, reinforcing the company’s commitment to the Canadian market. ESO will retain Interdev’s office in Toronto.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in Canada,” said Chris Dillie, President and CEO of ESO. “We look forward to collaborating with, and learning from, our customers and healthcare leadership in all the provinces to deliver a comprehensive, localized ecosystem of products, services, and research insights that will help responders and providers keep their communities healthy and safe.”

Founded in 2000, the company is focused on developing a highly integrated suite of SaaS products to provide Emergency Services with essential data. Interdev provides tools and technology to help Emergency Services workers leverage data in meaningful ways, enable evidence-based decision-making. Product families include mobile ePCR software, records management software, credential management, community paramedicine, and analytics.

"ESO currently operates one of the most comprehensive prehospital datasets in North America, with more than 2,000 participating emergency services agencies,” said Dr. Brent Myers, Chief Medical Officer for ESO. “Our vision is to continually expand this dataset so we can provide richer insights for all healthcare and public safety organizations. We’re most excited about partnering with our customers, healthcare innovators, and provincial leaders in Canada to help drive national standards to provide greater clarity across the entire patient journey.”

ESO’s ability to track and see data from prehospital to hospital discharge, coupled with Interdev’s extensive knowledge and understanding of Emergency Services in Canada, will provide customers with a modern, scalable platform to drive improvements in patient care, clinical training, and operational efficiency.

About ESO

ESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today’s EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, state/provincial offices, and national/federal agencies. ESO currently serves thousands of customers throughout North America with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management System; ESO Patient Registry (trauma, burn and stroke registry software); and ESO State Repository. ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.eso.com.