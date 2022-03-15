MedWise Urgent Care Partners with athenahealth to Support its Growing Network of Clinics

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, and MedWise Urgent Care today announced an expanded partnership through which MedWise will utilize athenaOne’s Medical Coding solution to help reduce administrative burden, maintain and enhance the patient experience, and improve financial performance throughout its growing network of specialized urgent care clinics.

Through the expanded partnership, athenaOne’s Medical Coding solution will support MedWise as it executes its ambitious growth plan. athenaOne’s Medical Coding solution is designed for practices and medical groups looking to reduce the administrative burden of medical coding that slows them down and delays claim submissions, freeing them to spend more time with patients.

Since MedWise opened the doors to its first clinic in 2020, it has used athenaOne, athenahealth’s cloud-based suite of healthcare products, to support its innovative approach to delivering care. In just two years, MedWise has grown to nine clinics across Tulsa, OK, with several more expected to open soon. Through its clinics, MedWise’s mission is to provide convenient, accessible care with a retail-focused, patient-friendly experience.

“We are proud to partner with MedWise as it continues to grow and deliver its unique care model,” said Bob Segert, chairman and chief executive officer of athenahealth. “By removing much of the administrative burden from MedWise’s clinics, athenaOne equips providers and staff with the resources they need to focus on delivering superior, convenient care to their patients.”

“athenahealth has been an amazing partner from day one, supporting us through our launch and growth, despite significant challenges during the pandemic,” said Patrick Aguilar, chief medical officer of MedWise. “When our growth moved faster than our internal billing and coding capabilities, athenahealth stepped up to ensure we could continue to expand while also allowing our providers to focus more of their time and energy on our patients.”

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth creates innovative healthcare technology that connects clinicians, patients, payers, and partners in differentiated ways. Our electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access, driving better financial outcomes for our customers and enabling our provider customers to deliver better quality care. In everything we do, we’re inspired by our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com.