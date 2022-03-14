Trustmark Announces Changes to Overdraft Services and Elimination of Non-Sufficient Funds Fees

JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trustmark National Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQGS:TRMK), today announced new efforts to reduce consumer checking account fees in its ongoing initiatives to help consumers have more financial stability. By the end of the year, Trustmark will eliminate non-sufficient funds fees for all consumer checking accounts. Additionally, a transactional de minimis threshold will be established on consumer checking accounts to eliminate overdraft charges for small dollar transactions.

“ These modifications to our fee structure are a direct reflection of our long-standing mission to provide outstanding customer satisfaction,” stated Duane Dewey, Trustmark’s CEO. “ The changes will benefit customers as they work to responsibly manage their financial wellbeing.”

Trustmark will continue to promote its extended banking hours which allow consumers the opportunity to make deposits through multiple channels, and as late as 9:00 p.m. for same business day credit, to avoid overdraft fees. Trustmark’s services such as mobile deposit, online banking, interactive teller machines and deposit-taking ATMs offer convenience and flexibility for consumers needing a grace period for transactions and alternatives to branch banking hours.

“ By eliminating non-sufficient funds fees and waiving overdraft fees for small dollar transactions, our customers have more available funds to meet their immediate spending needs,” stated Art Stevens, Trustmark’s President – Retail Banking. “ This move is a strong complement to our many other products and services developed to meet the various budget needs and lifestyles of our customers.”

Trustmark offers consumers additional ways to improve their financial wellbeing, such as its BankOn certified account - Advantage Checking - which does not allow overdrafts and provides incentives for customers to utilize the bank’s online financial education toolkit to enhance their financial knowledge and skills. Trustmark also limits overdraft fees to no more than 5 items per day and does not charge a per-day fee for accounts that remain in overdraft status.

Dewey further commented, “ We remain steadfast in our commitment to improve customers’ financial health and will continue to build upon these efforts.”

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, with 179 locations in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Trustmark provides banking, wealth management and insurance solutions through its subsidiaries, including Trustmark National Bank, Trustmark Investment Advisors, Inc., and FBBINSURANCE. Visit trustmark.com for more information.