AIT Worldwide Logistics Cincinnati Team Boosts Capacity for Big, Bulky E-commerce Shipments With Move to Larger Facility

ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As global supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics continues to expand, the organization recently relocated its team of transportation logistics professionals in the metropolitan Cincinnati area to a nearby, larger location.

“This new facility enhances our ability to serve customers more efficiently,” said AIT’s Vice President, Americas, Ryan Carter. “It greatly expands the warehouse footprint, which optimizes the flow and presentation of cargo, ultimately improving our customers’ speed to market.”

With 12 dock doors, one drive-in, and 74,000 square feet of warehouse space, the new AIT-Cincinnati is well-suited for cross-docking operations, including stacking, palletizing, shrink wrapping, labeling, organizing and routing the floor-loaded freight arriving from consumer retail shippers.

AIT’s Director of Operations, East Region, Chris Sims, noted that the new building is less than two miles away from the team’s previous location, making the move seamless for existing customers.

Another advantage, Sims noted, is the location’s proximity to southern Ohio distribution centers, providing streamlined transit to East Coast destinations with less congestion than other cross-docking options in traditional Midwestern metropolitan hubs.

“This new Cincinnati location will support AIT’s mission to deliver world-class service,” Sims said, adding that the team provides flexible domestic ground distribution, warehouse management, and white glove final-mile delivery services for a broad range of customers across the e-commerce, retail and residential delivery industries.

According to the site’s operations manager, the Cincinnati team primarily supports non-conveyable freight—big, bulky products like swimming pools and high-end furniture that don’t fit in with the strict scope defined by the major parcel carriers. In a stark comparison to the brand-name carriers’ prohibitive oversize fees, AIT offers an economical large parcel delivery service that can save shippers nearly $2,000 per delivery for their largest, bulkiest items.

The group, which boasts same-day turnaround for dozens of truckloads each week, also features a dedicated track and trace unit, managing shipments on every step of the journey to final delivery.

With plans to double the teammate population in the next three years, Sims added that AIT also designed the space to attract top talent, incorporating amenities, including plans to renovate the facility’s breakrooms.

AIT-Cincinnati is strategically located near Interstate Highway 275 for easy employee and truck driver access.

