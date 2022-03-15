Siam Makro Chooses Thoughtworks to Build a Data-Driven Platform to Power Innovation and Accelerate Growth

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siam Makro, the leading wholesale trade retailer in Thailand, has selected Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, as a strategic partner to deliver an insights-driven intelligence platform through the transformation of their business-to-business (B2B) sales infrastructure and customer data platform.

The rapidly changing online landscape for consumers has brought new opportunities for retailers to digitally engage their customers. To take advantage of such innovation and growth, Siam Makro has prioritized leveraging business automation and intelligence, advanced analytics and data-driven decision-making to advance its transformation journey.

The collaboration with Thoughtworks will focus on developing and deploying an intelligent infrastructure that forms the scalable backbone of Siam Marko’s new digital foundation. The platform will be built using data mesh principles that help ensure increased data visibility, reliability and access in order to elevate real-time decision-making.

" Evolving into a data-first company is critical for us in our next phase of accelerated growth as the retail sector continues to be disrupted by new online platforms and business models,“ said Tirayu Songvetkasem, Group Chief Digital Officer, Siam Makro. “We are excited to have Thoughtworks as a strategic partner to help us define and build an infrastructure that will transform Siam Makro into a truly data driven and customer centric organization.

“ Our partnering with Siam Makro is an exciting opportunity for Thoughtworks as it is a strong testament of our experience with retailers globally, on digital transformation and how we can bring robust data-first strategies and platforms to Thailand’s retail sector for greater innovation and growth,” said Hormese Tharakan, commercial director, Thoughtworks Southeast Asia. “ We look forward to a long term collaboration with Siam Makro and empowering their vision of providing seamless hyper-personalized services and experiences for their customers by delivering a future-ready intelligent platform.”

About Siam Makro Public Company Limited

Siam Makro Public Company Limited is a listed company on The Stock Exchange of Thailand. The Company was established in 1988 as the member-based wholesale center, under the name “Makro”. Throughout 33 years of operation, Makro has continuously expands our branches to provide a wide range and assortment of product, to our professional members and business operators nationwide, including retailers, restaurants, catering businesses, service business operators, government agencies, education institutions and other business operators. Makro commits to be the business partner who supports the sustainable growth of our professional customers, in accordance with our vision “ To Be Number One Food Solution Provider For Professional Customers” and our commitment of being... ‘Your Trusted Partner’. www.siammakro.co.th

About Thoughtworks

We are a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 10,000+ people strong across 49 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.