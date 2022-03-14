Keller Williams Partners with RealNex on Exclusive Commercial Real Estate CRM

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keller Williams (KW), the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, has entered into a strategic partnership with RealNex, an enterprise technology solutions provider for commercial real estate.

Through the partnership, KW Commercial brokers and agents gain access to RealNex Navigator™, a CRM-plus solution adapted to serve KW Commercial real estate brokers and agents globally.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with RealNex because of the strong value it brings to our commercial real estate agents,” said Cynthia Lee, executive leader of strategy and growth, KW Commercial, the commercial real estate division of KW.

“The KW Commercial RealNex platform brings together a complete suite of marketing and business tools for our agents to thrive, while also maintaining our culture and brand promises,” said Lee.

“Our KW Commercial agents now have another true competitive advantage that allows them to best focus on the activities that benefit their bottom lines and growth,” said Lee.

The KW Commercial RealNex platform streamlines all aspects of the commercial sales process by allowing brokers and agents to build and nurture relationships, manage leads, launch customizable marketing campaigns and reports, create custom listings websites, match buyers with properties and tenants with space, protect critical documents, and more.

KW Commercial’s RealNex functions on desktop or mobile, allowing agents to update the CRM on the go and in real time. From listing to close and beyond, the platform ensures each KW Commercial agent can increase both efficiency and ease at every step.

“We are pleased that KW Commercial recognizes the tremendous capabilities and value proposition of RealNex Navigator™,” said Mark Kingston, executive chairman, RealNex. “KW and RealNex share a common mission of providing technology and tools that enable commercial real estate professionals to achieve the highest levels of success while delivering world-class service to their clients.”

“In the coming months, we will further expand the value of our offering to the KW Commercial team with the introduction of our International Version, Auction Platform, Virtual Reality Platform and RealNex Data Solutions,” said Kingston. “Bringing superior advantage to KW Commercial and RealNex clients worldwide is what we are all about. We succeed when our clients succeed.”

More information on the benefits and features of KW Commercial’s RealNex platform are available upon request. And, high-resolution screenshots of Keller Williams’ RealNex mobile app are available.

About Keller Williams:

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 200,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States. kwx is the holding company of Keller Williams.

In 2020, Keller Williams initially began the formation of kwx. kwx is composed of Keller Williams, Keller Williams Worldwide and Keller Home Financial Services, consisting of Keller Mortgage, Keller Offers, Keller Covered, Keller Title and The Partnership Program.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit kwx.kw.com.

About KW Commercial:

KW Commercial is the commercial real estate division of Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count. KW Commercial provides integrated real estate services for clients in over 790 offices across 49 U.S. states and in 24 countries and regions across the world. For more information, visit kwcommercial.com.

About RealNex:

RealNex is a leading commercial real estate technology solutions company. It strives to become the portal and marketplace for the commercial real estate industry by integrating sector-based solutions to improve marketplace profitability, efficiency and transparency. For more information, visit https://realnex.com