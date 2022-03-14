True Myth Announces Partnership with Outdoor Alliance

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True Myth, part of the Baileyana Winery portfolio, has partnered with environmental non-profit Outdoor Alliance to celebrate nature and promote sustainability through the launch of its “Into the Wild” program. The partnership was inspired by True Myth’s core beliefs in appreciating nature’s beauty and conserving the natural terroir that is a cornerstone of the wines they create. With a similar devoted focus, Outdoor Alliance’s core mission is to unite the voices of adventure enthusiasts to protect outdoor recreation and conserve America’s public lands. Officially launching in March, True Myth has donated $10,000 to Outdoor Alliance which will directly support campaign and policy work on public lands across the U.S, helping to preserve the landscapes that we love.

“With True Myth’s Into The Wild campaign, we wanted to take our appreciation for nature a step further. We have great respect for Outdoor Alliance’s conservation work so knew we could make a bigger impact through this partnership,” said Jeff Ngo, Senior Vice President for WX Brands. “Together, we encourage True Myth fans to go ‘into the wild’ this spring and take action to protect the outdoors.”

The True Myth wines portfolio features Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, and a variety of Red Blends, featuring grapes that are grown with care and appreciation for the rich soils and ideal terrain of the Central Coast. From the nurturing warmth of Paso Robles to the cool coastal influence of Edna Valley, the award-winning wines honor the land through their expressive quality and character.

As part of the partnership, True Myth and Outdoor Alliance invite wine drinkers and outdoor enthusiasts to participate in a social media sweepstakes running from March 1 to April 30. The sweepstakes offer people the opportunity to win the ultimate outdoor getaway to California’s Central Coast. The grand prize trip will include airfare for two people, hotel accommodations, exclusive winery visits to Baileyana Winery in San Luis Obispo, CA and outdoor excursions. True Myth and Outdoor Alliance will co-sponsor the sweepstakes through in-store and digital activations.

Outdoor Alliance is the only organization in the U.S. that unites the voices of outdoor enthusiasts to conserve public lands and ensure those lands are managed in a way that embraces the human-powered experience.

“At Outdoor Alliance, we are grateful to partner with True Myth, and we admire their commitment to the outdoors and their roots in the landscape of California’s Central Coast,” said Adam Cramer, CEO at Outdoor Alliance. “Our hope with this partnership is to spread more awareness about how people can take action to conserve the public lands they love.”

Everyone can share how they are getting into the wild this spring by tagging True Myth (@TruthMythWines) and Outdoor Alliance (@OutdoorAlliance) on social media. Enjoy responsibly.

About True Myth

Since its inception, True Myth has set out to celebrate the patience and wonder of Mother Nature and the natural beauty and excellence of the world around us. True Myth wines are made by a celebrated veteran Winemaker who has spent his more than 20-year career in the Central Coast of California. Every bottle reflects the diverse nature of the Central Coast and its ability to produce remarkable wines that showcase the beauty of their surroundings.

About Outdoor Alliance

Outdoor Alliance’s mission is to unite the voices of outdoor enthusiasts to protect the human-powered outdoor recreation experience and conserve America’s public lands. Our vision is a united and inclusive human-powered recreation community that harnesses their passion for outdoor adventure to conserve America’s public lands.