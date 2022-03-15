Safe Roads Alliance to Host the First Annual Global Road Safety Week Relay

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Safe Roads Alliance today announced the first annual Global Road Safety Week Relay to raise awareness for traffic safety and encourage the public, businesses, advocates, state agencies, and survivors to join the movement for safer roads. The Relay starts May 15, 2022, and proceeds from the event will help fund programs like Kids Speaking Up for Road Safety, Focus on Road Safety, and the America Walks Community Change Grants Program, which any municipality in the Commonwealth can apply for. Cambridge Mobile Telematics, the global leader in mobile telematics and analytics and leading advocate for safer roads and drivers, is the exclusive Platinum Partner of the event. People interested in walking, running, cycling, or rolling in the relay can register here.

“Our goal with the Joining Forces for Safer Roads Relay is to increase traffic safety awareness and raise funds to deliver more traffic-calming measures at the local level,” said Jillian Kaplan, Development Officer for Safe Roads Alliance. “We’re also excited to take the event global with our friends in the UK from the Andy Cox Challenge and Road Peace, who will be doing their own relay during Global Road Safety Week. We look forward to making this a fun and inclusive event.”

“Our mission at Cambridge Mobile Telematics is to make roads and drivers safer,” said Ryan McMahon, VP of Insurance and Government Affairs at Cambridge Mobile Telematics. “We’re thrilled to partner with Safe Roads Alliance to raise awareness for such a noble cause here in our home state of Massachusetts. We look forward to participating in the event and hope to see local leaders and citizens join the movement to save lives on the road.”

The cross-state challenge will start in Lenox, Massachusetts, on May 15, 2022, and end a week later in Boston. The 138-mile route will be divided into three-to-six-mile legs, where participants can walk, run, bike, or roll their leg of the challenge at their own pace. People can choose to participate in one or several of the 33 different legs of the relay. With the exception of the first and last leg, participants can complete their leg at any point during Global Road Safety Week. There is no limit to the number of participants per leg.

The goal is to raise $500 for each leg of the relay. Beyond funding Safe Road Alliance’s Kids Speaking Up for Road Safety and Focus on Road Safety programs, 50% of the proceeds will go towards the America Walks Community Change Grants Program. This program is open to any municipality in MA and focuses on micro-grants that fund traffic-calming measures. Examples include painting crosswalks, neighbor ways, tactical urbanism measures, speed bumps, and pedestrian crossing signs. Towns and cities can also put the money towards larger projects.

To participate in fundraising for the event, register here.

About Safe Roads Alliance

Safe Roads Alliance was formed in 2006 as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through better driving. Safe Roads provides educational services to all drivers on different aspects of driving safety, including: Distracted Driving, issues confronting teen drivers, and sharing the road with vulnerable road users. To register for the Road Safety Relay, click here.

About CMT

Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) is the world’s largest telematics service provider. Its mission is to make the world’s roads and drivers safer. The company’s AI-driven platform, DriveWell™, gathers sensor data from millions of IoT devices — including smartphones, proprietary Tags, connected vehicles, dashcams, and third-party devices — and fuses them with contextual data to create a unified view of vehicle and driver behavior. Companies from the personal and commercial auto insurance, automotive, rideshare, personal safety, wireless, auto retail, and financial services industries use insights from CMT’s platform to power their risk assessment, safety, claims, and driver improvement programs. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, with offices in Budapest, Chennai, Seattle, and Tokyo, CMT serves millions of people through 80 programs in 17 countries, including 21 of the top 25 US auto insurers.