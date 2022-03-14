Azolla Hydrogen Ltd. Launches Mitacs-Funded Research Project With Ivey Business School Analyzing Hydrogen Fuel Network Optimization

RED DEER, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azolla Hydrogen has initiated a promising Mitacs-funded project with the Ivey Business School at Western University, Ontario. Led together with Principal Investigator Dr. Fredrik Odegaard, the research project aims to analyze the pathways of optimizing hydrogen fuel networks.

Azolla Hydrogen is one of few Canadian companies with the technology, infrastructure, and talent to assist and promote the adoption of low-carbon fuels. "Our technology's premise is based on lean manufacturing to increase the efficiency of low GHG Hydrogen production, making it even more sustainable and part of the circular carbon economy," says Jared Sayers, President and CEO of Azolla Hydrogen. The objectives of the research project are two-fold. First, Azolla seeks to analyze the processes and challenges in implementing an environmentally sustainable methanol-based hydrogen production network to supply vehicular fuel demand in North America. Second, Azolla aims to determine the optimal design of the aforementioned pathways to build a "clean fuel" network from the lens of a life cycle analysis.

As a first step, the research study will focus on designing and assessing feasible hydrogen fuel networks for the province of Alberta and the state of California as case studies. "The need for low-carbon fuels was yesterday. We simply cannot combat global warming without drastically changing the current fuel source of motor vehicles," says Dr. Odegaard, Associate Professor at the Ivey Business School. "However, we also need to better understand the life cycle of carbon production and design fueling networks that are environmentally sustainable and economically scalable. And so, I am very excited to be part of this research project."

This research project is expected to benefit Azolla Hydrogen’s understanding of the optimal clean fuel network and streamline the deployment of its innovative technology to the market. “We are proud to be able to accelerate the world’s adoption of a more sustainable future. With the support of this Mitacs funded project, Azolla Hydrogen in collaboration with the Ivey Business School will be able to propel the North American hydrogen economy forward and realize this sustainable future for us all – sooner rather than later,” states Jared Sayers.

About Azolla Hydrogen Ltd.:

Azolla Hydrogen is an Alberta based start-up with a focus on the North American hydrogen economy. We help companies transition from a default reliance on fossil fuels. As we edge toward decarbonizing the energy sector, hydrogen as a transportation fuel has been gaining influence. Azolla Hydrogen has identified a pathway to generate low-GHG hydrogen that is scalable and not reliant on the grid as power for electrolysis or fossil fuels for small modular reactors. Follow us on LinkedIn for updates – Azolla Hydrogen

About Ivey Business School, Western Ontario University:

The Ivey Business School at Western University is Canada's leading provider of relevant, innovative, and comprehensive business education. Drawing on extensive research and business experience, Ivey faculty provide the best classroom experience, equipping graduates with the skills and capabilities they need to tackle the leadership challenges in today's complex business world. Ivey offers world-renowned undergraduate and graduate degree programs as well as Executive Education at campuses in London (Ontario), Toronto and Hong Kong.

About Mitacs:

Mitacs is a national, not-for-profit organization that has designed and delivered research and training programs in Canada for 20 years. Working with 70 universities, 6,000 companies, and both federal and provincial governments, Mitacs builds partnerships that support industrial and social innovation in Canada. From aerospace systems to childhood literacy rates, Mitacs-funded research helps to strengthen connections, improve economic performance, and create jobs. Over the past 20 years, Mitacs has supported more than 20,000 research projects, trained more than 33,000 student and postdoc career-skills participants, and supported more than 3,600 international research collaborations.