Flora Growth Signs Agreement to Distribute Mind Naturals in the Hong Kong Region

MIAMI & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with Israel-based, DNO Group, to distribute the Mind Naturals brand in the Hong Kong region. DNO Group is a leading distributor of global independent brands and has over 50,000 points of sale throughout Asia in addition to its broader global reach.

Through this agreement, Flora will work with DNO to identify growth opportunities and bring the Mind Naturals brand to market in new territories using an omnichannel approach including brick and mortar retail, e-commerce, and other wholesale markets. The initial focus will be on Hong Kong and is expected to be followed by a second phase expanding to India and Israel.

“We are excited to see the continued expansion of Mind Naturals into new international markets, especially those with a high demand for skincare products,” commented Flora Growth CEO, Luis Merchan. “With quality ingredients and a thoughtful customer experience, Mind offers something different in this competitive space. We look forward to working with DNO to bring this unique offering to key markets around the world.”

This announcement is one of a series of new agreements signed with international distributors. Earlier this year, Flora announced Mind Naturals launch through Walmart.com and Coppel, a nationwide department store in Mexico. The launch includes 12 products initially offered on e-commerce with subsequent plans to sell in brick and mortar retail locations. Mind Naturals has also completed initial exports to Spain.

Flora’s Mind Naturals emphasizes the idea that beauty starts in the mind. It is an inclusive brand that uses premium CBD and quality, clean ingredients to develop better-for-you skincare in more sustainable packaging than traditional brands. They were named a trendsetting brand at CosmoProf North America in 2021 for their innovation in sustainable packaging and in December were a top 12 finalist in Glosswire’s Global Pitch Competition, which includes beauty brands from across the globe.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands that is designed to deliver one of the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. Visit www.floragrowth.com or follow @floragrowthcorp on social [media] for more information.

