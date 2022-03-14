Astra Announces Multi-Launch Contract and First Launch with Spaceflight Inc.

ALAMEDA, Calif. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (NASDAQ: ASTR) and Spaceflight Inc. (“Spaceflight”), the leading global launch services provider, today announced a multi-launch contract. The first launch under this contract is planned for today, March 14, 2022, with a window opening at 9:22am PDT / 16:22 UTC out of the Astra Spaceport in Kodiak, Alaska, but may be shifted to March 15, 2022 depending on conditions at the launch site. This agreement provides Spaceflight with launch opportunities using Astra’s launch services through 2025.

Through this commitment, Spaceflight expands its launch vehicle partner portfolio, offering its customers additional launch opportunities through Astra missions. Astra gains a knowledgeable and reliable partner that offers a consistent stream of satellite customers seeking launches. Together, Astra and Spaceflight are rapidly accelerating the cadence of how companies get to space.

“We continuously look for opportunities to provide our customers access to flexible and reliable options to get to orbit,” said Curt Blake, CEO and president of Spaceflight Inc. “By expanding our launch partner portfolio to include Astra, we can increase the launch opportunities available to our customers. Astra’s willingness to explore creative launch solutions and shared dedication to customer success makes them a great partner.”

Today’s planned launch, Spaceflight’s Astra-1, will take three Spaceflight customers, including Portland State Aerospace Society and NearSpace Launch, to a 525 km circular sun-synchronous orbit. Spaceflight managed the mission for all customers onboard and worked closely with the Astra team during the integration process.

“We are thrilled to partner with Spaceflight, who shares our customer-focused approach,” said Martin Attiq, Chief Business Officer at Astra. “We look forward to working together to make getting to space more efficient, frequent, and affordable than ever.”

Astra’s launch will be livestreamed in partnership with NASASpaceFlight. Updates, including a change in the planned launch date, if necessary, will be shared on Astra’s Twitter feed, @Astra.

About Astra:

Astra’s mission is to improve life on Earth from space by creating a healthier and more connected planet. Today, Astra offers one of the lowest cost-per-launch dedicated orbital launch service of any operational launch provider in the world. Astra delivered its first commercial payload into Earth orbit in 2021, making it the fastest company in history to reach this milestone, just five years after it was founded in 2016. Astra (NASDAQ: ASTR) was the first space launch company to be publicly traded on Nasdaq. Visit astra.com to learn more about Astra.

About Spaceflight, Inc.:

As the premier global launch services provider, Spaceflight is revolutionizing the business of space transportation through its comprehensive suite of launch services and Sherpa® orbital transfer vehicles. The company provides unprecedented launch flexibility to ensure customers’ smallsats get to orbit exactly when and where they want through a combination of long-standing relationships with a diverse portfolio of launch partners, innovative satellite integration capabilities, including flight and ground support hardware, licensing and logistics management, and extensive mission management expertise. Based in Seattle, Spaceflight has successfully launched hundreds of satellites and is a part of the Mitsui & Co., Ltd. portfolio, operating as an independent, U.S.-based company. For more information, visit http://www.spaceflight.com.

