Happify Health and Zuellig Pharma Partner to Commercialize Prescription Digital Therapeutics in Asia

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Happify Health, the Intelligent Healing Company™, announced it has entered into an out-licensing and distribution deal with Zuellig Pharma for two of its digital therapeutics solutions.

Zuellig Pharma, one of the largest healthcare services groups in Asia, will license Happify Health’s solutions through ZP Therapeutics, Zuellig Pharma’s commercialization arm, to deliver precision digital healthcare at scale.

The two solutions designed to improve health outcomes for people with mental health conditions and sleep disorders are:

A transdiagnostic prescription digital therapeutic, Ensemble , for the treatment of patients who have Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) or both. Designed as an adjunct to care, Ensemble requires a prescription and teaches people new skills and habits to take control of their symptoms.

A prescription digital therapeutic used to treat chronic insomnia based on the principles of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) that includes interventions, patient education and skill-building that leverages text messaging, videos, quizzes and Happify Health's conversational artificial intelligence (Al) chatbot, Anna.

“Poor mental health, particularly when it is unrecognized by the patient, is associated with a higher rate of chronic health problems and higher healthcare costs,” said Murray Zucker, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Happify Health. “The connection between mental and physical health is clear, which reinforces the need for early diagnosis, treatment and ongoing care and support that can only be delivered at scale using digital therapies.”

“Zuellig Pharma is a market leader in pharmaceutical products across Asia and an ideal partner for us as we enter markets where demand is high for solutions like Ensemble and digital therapeutics. We are thrilled to share that Zuellig Pharma will be deploying these solutions in 13 countries throughout the region,” said Chris Wasden, Head of Pharma Specialty Solutions & Corporate Strategy, Happify Health. “The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially increased the prevalence and incidence of MDD, GAD and chronic insomnia, and we look forward to providing non-pharmacological therapies as another treatment option for those suffering, regardless of their location.”

“As prescription digital therapeutics is an emerging healthcare segment, we have evaluated a number of product offerings in search of a robust solution that could be effectively commercialized in all of our territories,” shared Louis Payet, Head of M&A and Digital Therapeutics lead at Zuellig Pharma. “Happify Health impressed us with their unique product configuration, commitment to generating strong clinical evidence and focus on patient retention through the treatment journey. We believe these new solutions will make a greater impact on the patients we serve and improve the equitable access of healthcare to patients in the Asia region.”

About Zuellig Pharma

Zuellig Pharma is one of the largest healthcare services groups in Asia and our purpose is to make healthcare more accessible. We provide world-class distribution, digital and commercial services to support the growing healthcare needs in this region. The company was started almost a hundred years ago and has grown to become a US$13 billion business covering 13 markets with over 12,000 employees. Our people serve over 350,000 medical facilities and work with over 1,000 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.

More recently, we launched our Zuellig Health Solutions Innovation Centre to develop new services and address some pressing healthcare needs in Asia. Since then, our teams have been focused on creating data, digital and disease management solutions, supporting patients with chronic conditions and helping payers manage healthcare costs.

About Happify Health

Happify Health is The Intelligent Healing Company™. We shorten the distance between need and care by configuring personalized digital therapeutics and care solutions at scale for the modern healthcare cloud. Our platform integrates AI with empathy, making healing more personal, precise, and connected for the entire care journey. We deploy a full spectrum of clinical-grade care solutions—including Digital Therapeutics, Coaching, Community, and Well-being products—for pharma, health plans, enterprises, and individuals everywhere.

Our global platform is available in 10 languages, supports people with chronic health conditions, and covers more than 20 million lives.