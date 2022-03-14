Acxiom Real Identity™ Integrates With Sitecore to Help Brands Create Known Identities, Deliver Real-Time Decisioning and Web Personalization

CONWAY, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acxiom®, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, today announced that Acxiom Real Identity™ is now integrated with Sitecore’s CDP (customer data platform).

With Acxiom Real Identity alongside Sitecore CDP, brands can extend the view of customer and prospect journeys the CDP provides by observing behaviors across all owned and paid media digital interactions. The Sitecore CDP specializes in advanced decisioning, informing the brand’s next best action and can personalize web customer experience in real time. This is made possible with a strong foundation of first-party data that’s able to keep up with the ever-growing volume of customer data signals.

Acxiom’s Real Identity combined with the Sitecore CDP empowers a first-party identity graph with first-party tagging and persona enrichment capability, to enable brands to make more accurate customer identity decisions throughout the customer journey.

Using real-time integrations with Sitecore CDP, Acxiom Real Identity helps establish the foundational data layer brands need to:

Fuel enterprise-level use cases from operations to marketing to data governance

Consistently connect people across touchpoints, devices, and channels

Maintain ever-changing customer information over time

Support a preferred customer view tailored to the unique lens of the brand

“Every brand needs to accept the reality of a cookieless world and start treating their first-party data as a strategic asset,” said David Skinner, Global Chief Strategy Officer at Acxiom. “This partnership with Sitecore will be crucial in helping our customers operate in this new environment, where leading brands will compete based on the quality of the insights from their first-party data.”

“Sitecore brings powerful decisioning and orchestration capabilities with its CDP that make unique and personalized customer experiences possible,” says Owen Taraniuk, SVP Global Alliances and Partnerships at Sitecore. “We’re excited to be working with Acxiom to give brands a single point of access and improve their agility when it comes to both acquiring and retaining customers”.

About Acxiom

Acxiom is a customer intelligence company that provides data-driven solutions to enable the world’s best marketers to better understand their customers to create better experiences and business growth. A leader in customer data management, identity, and the ethical use of data for more than 50 years, Acxiom now helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create millions of better customer experiences, every day. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.