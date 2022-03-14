Optima Italia Deploys Incognito’s Digital Experience Solution to Support Network Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incognito Software Systems Inc., a leading global provider of broadband service orchestration software solutions for digital service providers, announces that Optima Italia S.p.A. has gone live with Incognito’s Digital Experience (DX) Solution to streamline and improve the customer experience. With Incognito, Optima can centralize and streamline the management of all devices in its network to deliver an uninterrupted, high-quality customer experience using a carrier-grade solution that can scale with their network and service growth.

As a leading Italian digital company service provider, Optima offers an integrated collection of services, including electricity, gas, mobile, and Internet for business and residential markets. To support a significant and growing customer base across major centers, Optima required a solution to scale operations by replacing time- and labor-intensive manual processes with an industry awarded platform. Underpinned by Incognito’s fully featured Broadband Forum-compliant Auto Configuration Server (ACS), the Digital Experience smart platform automates the resolution of technical issues that impact service quality.

Optima selected Incognito to support them in their automation efforts based on Incognito’s expertise enhancing subscriber experience, reducing operational costs, and supporting the delivery of innovative services into the connected home. “It was quickly apparent that Incognito could offer a great platform implementation, with system go-live in a matter of weeks,” said Paolo Primiani, Network & Voice engineer at Optima Italia.

“We are very proud to be working with Optima Italia as a technology partner for their rollout of high-speed fiber broadband services to customers across its service areas,” said Ricardo Gonzalez, VP of Sales at Incognito. “Optima is one of the leading broadband providers in Italy, respected for their dedication to customer experience. Our mission is to provide telecom operators with tools that help them increase efficiency while reducing costs, and we look forward to contributing to Optima’s success.”

The Digital Experience Solution (DX) is an industry awarded platform, used around the world by premier broadband service providers to manage and orchestrate internet of things (IoT) and customer premise equipment (CPE) with Broadband Forum’s TR-069, User Services Platform (USP / TR-369), and other management protocols. To learn more about Digital Experience Solution and Incognito’s suite of orchestration solutions, visit www.incognito.com.

About Incognito

Incognito Software Systems Inc. provides service orchestration software and services that help digital service providers manage the next-generation broadband experience. Over 200 customers worldwide, including Claro, Cox, Digicel, Globe, and Orange, leverage Incognito solutions to fast-track the introduction of innovative broadband services over fiber, cable, and fixed wireless technologies, while delivering a great customer experience. The company is a division of the Lumine Group, a portfolio of Constellation Software Inc., the largest independent software company in Canada. Visit www.incognito.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Optima Italia

Optima Italia S.p.A., is a leading Italian digital company for the integrated provision of energy (electricity and gas) and telecommunications (internet, telephone, and mobile) services for the business and consumer markets. Optima was founded in 1999 by entrepreneurs Danilo Caruso and Alessio Matrone with the objective of creating a service company to simplify life for families and businesses. Visit www.optimaitalia.com, or follow on LinkedIn.