Tokens.com Expands Virtual Real Estate Portfolio With Acquisition in NFT World Metaverse

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or “the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and businesses linked to the Metaverse and NFTs, is pleased to share that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, has purchased virtual NFT real estate in the NFT Worlds Metaverse.

NFT Worlds is a fully decentralized, fully customizable, community driven, play to earn gaming platform where world owners can create their own limitless Metaverse games or experiences for players or exclusive communities within their worlds.

Currently using Minecraft and its sprawling open-source ecosystem, NFT Worlds builds on the backbone of decades worth of open source development within the Minecraft community and radically expands on it to enable entirely new types of 3D voxel-based, decentralized gaming Metaverses backed by the Ethereum blockchain.

Metaverse Group’s purchase expands and diversifies its eight-figure real estate portfolio. NFT World parcels are staking compatible which introduces a new revenue stream to Metaverse Group. This parcel brings new opportunities for Metaverse Group, its partners and parties interested in establishing a presence in the Metaverse. Each NFT World is an explorable, limitless world that can be developed into anything you can imagine. NFT World is unique as it is compatible with Minecraft, in addition to being massively multiplayer, and decentralized.

“Adding this parcel to our portfolio diversifies our offering across 7 different Metaverses,” commented Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com and Executive Chairman of Metaverse Group. “We understand the popularity of Minecraft and are pleased to own a parcel compatible with it.”

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded Web3 company that owns an inventory of Metaverse, P2E, DeFi, and NFT based digital assets. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in Play-to-Earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

About Metaverse Group

The Metaverse Group is a vertically integrated NFT based Metaverse real estate company. The group, with its global headquarters in Decentraland’s CryptoValley, also owns an eight figure real estate portfolio across many leading virtual worlds. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop and rent out its portfolio of real estate assets. Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

About NFT World

