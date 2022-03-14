Telemetrix Announces Client Partnership With Memorial Health System

ATLANTA & HOLLYWOOD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telemetrix today announced that it has signed a master services agreement piloting remote patient monitoring (RPM) and patient engagement solutions with Memorial Healthcare System (MHS), headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. Telemetrix specifically chose MHS for its size and community impact. MHS includes over 1,500 physicians providing care to over 150,000 covered patients.

MHS chose Telemetrix for its ability to combine remote patient monitoring, advanced analytics, and clinical case management seamlessly within the EPIC health platform. This unique offering provides a seamless care platform extending into patients’ homes, allowing a new way of engaging with patients to improve care and outcomes. The initial pilots are designed to demonstrate the effectiveness of this digital health offering on a wide range of patient populations.

“This is a game changer when it comes to managing patients in a more proactive fashion,” said Jeffrey Sturman, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital officer at MHS. “Clinical research shows that patients do better when they’re in an environment they’re comfortable with, and that’s their home environment. We think this will increase our quality of care and cut down on readmission.”

While the scale of the program was initially a beta, it has expanded into a model that encompasses primary care, population health, and post-COVID services. Originally proposed and designed as a health system delivery model, the program will create greater impact as a health services model serving multiple brands under the MHS umbrella, as well as community outreach.

“This partnership is the result of significant effort, research, communications, and collaboration from the entire team at Memorial, from the C-suite to the patient care team,” mentioned Burley Wright, Telemetrix CEO. “Because of that level of effort, we were able to help Memorial impact more lives and population health in the community they serve.”

The agreement provides a significantly different level of services above and beyond remote patient monitoring – a level rarely seen in the industry. In addition to remote patient monitoring, Telemetrix will facilitate ongoing patient communications, constantly reinforcing healthcare utilization, patient education, medication compliance, and the impacts of the social determinants of health. These factors will feed directly into MHS’ electronic health records system in real-time, providing immediate care impact.

Nancy Beale, MSN, RN-BC, Telemetrix Chief Nurse Executive, stated “By seamlessly connecting technology and care management, we enhance the experience for both patients and clinicians. With the use of analytics and artificial intelligence, we are able to identify patients who are the best candidates for remote monitoring, and proactively monitor the patient’s progress and outcomes.”

About Telemetrix

Telemetrix is a uniquely positioned virtual health care enabler, able to support health systems in making meaningful improvements in patient access and care. Telemetrix’s position as the only provider in the remote patient monitoring industry with access to a full, real-time instance of the best-in-breed electronic medical records platform reduces the need for employee training and creates seamless, actionable provider alerts. It also means that Telemetrix offers features, services, and health data analytics no other remote patient monitoring provider can offer.

About Memorial Healthcare System

Since its inception in 1953, Memorial Healthcare System has been a leader in providing high-quality healthcare services to South Florida residents. Moving health forward to meet the needs of the community, Memorial is one of the largest public healthcare systems in the nation and highly regarded for its exceptional patient- and family-centered care that creates the Memorial experience. Memorial's patient, physician and employee satisfaction rates are some of the most admired in the country, and the system is recognized as a national leader in quality healthcare.