Vizient Announces Strategic Partnership With Phrase Health to Enable Real-Time Insights Into Provider Ordering Practices

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc., the nations' largest member-driven health care performance improvement company, announced a strategic agreement with Phrase Health, a clinical process improvement analytics company, to offer quality improvement workflow and process solutions for improving patient outcomes. The partnership provides a platform for Vizient’s Clinician Decision Analytics offering, which will enable Vizient member health care organizations to capture near real-time data from electronic health records and gain insights into clinician ordering practices.

“We are committed to strengthening Vizient members’ ability to access actionable insights to further align cost, quality and market performance,” said Shannon Sims, senior vice president, data operations for Vizient. “The partnership between Vizient and Phrase Health will enable members to gather insights from electronic health records systems in near real time, including clinical decisions associated with each patient encounter, so that they can quickly identify opportunities to reduce variation that can lead to lower costs and care improvement.”

Vizient’s Clinician Decision Analytics, a cloud-based platform, enables the identification of variation across medications, labs and other orders by linking them to order sets (a standardized set of items used to treat patients), departments, specialties and clinicians, and it enables review of order set utilization and the monitoring of adjustments. Combined with Vizient clinical consulting services and used alongside the Vizient Clinical Data Base, which provides patient-level data in quality outcomes, it will help health systems to develop targeted intervention approaches to ensure sustainability of quality improvement initiatives.

“Vizient is a leader in analytics-enabled services, and we are excited to partner with them to enhance those services with real-time EHR analysis. Together, we can support health systems by removing complex barriers to retrieving insights from clinician decision making and other health care data,” said Marc Tobias, MD, Phrase CEO. “Our dashboards complement the Vizient Clinical Data Base, simplify the complex data analysis process, and will help health systems better understand the ‘why’ behind the quality improvement efforts within their organization.”

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. In 2021, Vizient acquired Intalere, which expanded its footprint with ambulatory and rural acute care providers. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

About Phrase Health

Phrase Health is a healthcare technology company focused on improving the quality of clinical care delivery through the optimization of workflows and management of electronic health data. The award-winning company was founded in 2018 by board-certified clinical informatics physicians after spinning out technology developed within Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The company's software provides web-based analytics dashboards and collaboration tools to better understand clinical processes and electronic interventions like alerts and order sets. The company has customers that span academic health systems, community health networks, and stand-alone pediatric hospitals. Learn more at https://www.phrasehealth.com.