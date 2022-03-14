Ameresco partners with Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust to plant 500 trees across the Yorkshire Dales Woodlands.

Ameresco team members partnered with Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust (YDMT), an independent charity dedicated to the preservation of woodlands in the Yorkshire Dales, to plant 500 trees across the region this year. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ameresco team members partnered with Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust (YDMT), an independent charity dedicated to the preservation of woodlands in the Yorkshire Dales, to plant 500 trees across the region this year. (Photo: Business Wire)

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & CLAPHAM, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it has partnered with Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust (YDMT), an independent charity dedicated to the preservation of woodlands in the Yorkshire Dales, to plant 500 trees across the region this year.

Ameresco’s U.K. Leeds division made a financial contribution to YDMT that will help to protect local habitat creation and combat the adverse effects of the climate crisis through a reduction in carbon emissions.

Ameresco’s participation in this initiative is a part of a larger effort being carried out by YDMT to support the planting of 28,000 new trees and around 2.5 kilometers of hedgerow in 2022. Employee volunteers from Ameresco will work alongside the YDMT team to maintain and plant trees across the woodlands throughout the year.

“It is great to partner with an organization that is committed to environmental excellence and wants to make a real difference to woodland cover in the Dales,” said YDMT Development Officer Sarah Hodgson. “Ameresco’s donation and support will help ensure that we can plant woodland in a way that not only counteracts the effects of climate change but also provides habitat for wildlife and breathing space for all.”

“As a business, we are steadfast in helping our clients to operate more sustainably and to reach their net-zero ambitions,” said Vice President of Ameresco Leeds Derek Dixon. “At Ameresco, we aim to lead the quest toward a more sustainable future for all from within our own organization. We’re proud to partner with Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust to increase woodland coverage throughout the Yorkshire Dales. We know these efforts will have far-reaching benefits beyond the local landscape and for future generations to come.”

Ameresco employee volunteers began tree maintenance in October 2020 and are expected to complete the tree planting process by Spring 2022, for the first year of the Company’s partnership with YDMT. This initiative complements Ameresco’s larger volunteerism commitment to double community service hours in 2022 to 2,000+ through more frequent and larger community service offerings throughout the year.

To learn more about the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments made by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/esg/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust

Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust (YDMT) is a small charity doing big things to support the people, landscape and wildlife of the Dales. To date the charity has helped to deliver inspiring projects in the Yorkshire Dales and surrounding areas. These projects cover areas as diverse as countryside apprenticeships, supporting local communities, education and outreach, restoring woodlands and wildlife habitats, and improving access and understanding of this special place. The Trust has recruited more than 60,000 supporters to date. Find out more at www.ydmt.org.