Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Partners With Braven to Support the Career Pursuits of Promising Undergraduate College Students

BOSTON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it is partnering with Braven to advance the nonprofit’s mission of empowering underrepresented, first-generation college students with the skills, confidence, experiences, and networks necessary to transition from college to strong first jobs that lead to meaningful careers and lives of impact.

“Braven embeds career education and mentoring into the undergraduate experience for underrepresented, first-generation students, with the aim of providing a systemic solution within colleges and universities and creating diverse future leaders,” said Peter Eastwood, President and CEO, BHSI. “Our partnership with Braven opens opportunities for BHSI to connect with emerging talent and to introduce young people to BHSI’s unique workplace culture and potential career opportunities in the insurance industry.”

BHSI will work with Braven to support undergraduates by providing industry education, internships, and full-time jobs. BHSI volunteers will also be actively engaged in Braven’s curriculum for undergraduates, serving as Leadership Coaches, Professional Mentors and Mock Interviewers.

“We are so excited and grateful to embark on this partnership with BHSI. Our collaboration will open the door to valuable mentoring and careers around the globe with a dynamic company that is part of the world-class Berkshire Hathaway brand,” said Aimée Eubanks Davis, Braven Founder & CEO.

Nationally, Braven is showing promising results. In 2021, 680 Braven Fellows graduated from college. This new class is outpacing their peers nationally in strong job attainment by 16 percentage points (61% vs 45%) within six months of graduation. What’s more, Braven graduates are already outearning their parents in their very first job out of college; by comparison, by age 30, most Americans have a 50-50 shot of outearning their parents.

Dennis Brown, Complex Claims Director at BHSI in Atlanta, will oversee the Braven partnership on behalf of BHSI. He can be reached at (678.256.6252) and dennis.brown@bhspecialty.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (www.bhspecialty.com) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. It underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney, and Toronto. For more information, contact info@bhspecialty.com.

About Braven

Founded in 2013, Braven empowers promising, underrepresented young people – first-generation college students, students from low-income backgrounds, and students of color – with the skills, confidence, experiences, and networks necessary to transition from college to strong first jobs. Braven partners with institutions of higher education and employers to build cutting-edge career education into the undergraduate experience for low-income and first-generation college goers and provides students, with a network of supporters and sense of belonging. Braven Fellows are persisting in college and achieving exciting levels of internship and job attainment. Learn more here at bebraven.org.