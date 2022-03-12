Endometriosis Research Funding Bill Passed in Congress

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Endometriosis Foundation of America (EndoFound) is pleased that last night the United States Senate passed HR 2471, the FY22 Consolidated Appropriations Act. The next stop is the President’s desk for his signature making this a law. This legislation funds the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year and includes the primary federal programs that fund research of endometriosis: the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) and the Department of Defense’s Peer-Reviewed Medical Research Program (PRMRP).

Of note, the House and Senate Appropriations Committees prioritized endometriosis research at both NICHD and PRMRP, and the final legislation being sent to the President includes an increase of $92 million for the NICHD over last year and continues to provide $370 million for the PRMRP. This means that NICHD can increase the amount of endometriosis research they fund, and the Department of Defense will continue to fund research on endometriosis among a select group of priority research areas.

The efforts to prioritize research for endometriosis was led in the House by Rep. David Scott (GA), Rep. Kathleen Rice (NY), Rep. Nikema Williams (GA), and Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González-Colón (PR) and was supported by the bipartisan Congressional Endometriosis Caucus which is co-chaired by Williams and González-Colón. EndoFound looks forward to continuing to work with the House Caucus, Senate champions, and the Biden Administration to prioritize research and awareness in the next fiscal year.

“What a bright spot in an otherwise dark period. I’m over the moon that Congress is continuing to take this devastating disease seriously. This is exactly why I started EndoFound thirteen years ago with my surgeon, Dr. Seckin. Endometriosis Foundation of America has been working tirelessly since its inception to increase federal research funding for a disease that affects millions of Americans. Today we see more fruits of that labor. Thank you to the House Endometriosis Caucus for carrying forward this long-overdue correction to how we regard women’s reproductive health issues,” ​​said Padma Lakshmi, co-founder of EndoFound.

“EndoFound and our new UpEndo Coalition were happy to support these efforts to prioritize endometriosis research with key federal agencies and the development of the Congressional Endometriosis Caucus,” said Dr. Tamer Seckin, co-founder of EndoFound with Padma Lakshmi. “Money for research will help us to diagnose endometriosis at earlier stages. Early detection is the single most effective path to prevention from loss of quality of life due to suffering from pelvic pain and infertility.”

"I worked for more research funding and helped start the first Endometriosis Caucus when serving in the House so I'm so happy to see new champions step up," said Abby Finkenauer, Candidate for US Senate, Former Congresswoman, and EndoFound Ambassador. "Thank you to Reps. Nikema Williams and Jenniffer González-Colón along with Reps. David Scott and Kathleen Rice for their efforts. With new resources dedicated to endometriosis research and bringing more attention to this debilitating illness in Congress and our communities through the UpEndo Coalition, we can help more women feel less alone and get the diagnosis and treatment they need to help manage this disease and have a better quality of life."

Actress and Endo Advocate Amy Schumer said, “I recently underwent surgery to have my uterus and appendix removed to alleviate my debilitating endometriosis symptoms. This might seem extreme, but it was the best choice for me. I cried as my doctor told me I had a tumor in my endo-ravaged appendix. Chocolate cysts in both ovaries. Endo of the uterus, and PCOS all over. And do you know what? There is still not enough research on this s--- to find a cure. This disease impacts 200 million women worldwide. Now, thanks to the work of so many -- Congress is finally prioritizing endometriosis! Of course, we have much more work to do, but damn, this is a good start."

Diana Falzone, EndoFound Ambassador and EndoTV Executive Producer and Host, said, “Endometriosis impacts the lives of 1 in 10 born with a uterus yet there is no cure. It is one of the leading causes of female infertility, a known precursor to ovarian cancer and the primary reasons individuals ages 25-34 have hysterectomies. It costs $78 billion a year in healthcare costs and lost wages and guess what? There are no simple screenings or treatments. There is no cure. Through new attention and research funding we could change that. By working together with our champions in Congress and the medical community we can bring hope for a healthier tomorrow.”

"Endometriosis has been a part of my life for too many years and has led me to advocacy and my work with EndoFound. This news is groundbreaking because it gives us hope of someday finding a cure, and finally, our voices are long-last being heard, and others now know that this pain is 'no longer in our heads,'" said Alaia Baldwin Aronow, EndoFound Ambassador.

Endometriosis Foundation of America

EndoFound is the country’s largest non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to increasing disease recognition, providing advocacy, facilitating expert surgical training, and funding landmark research for endometriosis. Engaged in a robust campaign to inform both the medical community and the public, EndoFound places particular emphasis on the critical importance of early diagnosis and effective intervention while simultaneously providing education to medical professionals and their patients. To learn more or get involved go to www.endofound.org/.