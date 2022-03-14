Windstream Wholesale to Connect to EdgeConneX Data Center in Minnesota

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream Wholesale, a leading provider of fast and flexible solutions, announced today that it will connect its Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) to the EdgeConneX data center in Eden Prairie, Min. The data center, located 13 miles from Minneapolis, is the latest addition to Windstream’s growing EdgeConneX portfolio.

Windstream Wholesale is now taking orders at the 6875 Shady Oak Rd. location in Eden Prairie for Wave Services, Ethernet Solutions, and Dedicated Internet Access of all speeds.

“ We are excited to provide customers with diverse, high-speed connectivity to the Minneapolis area,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president of Windstream Wholesale. “ This is a hot market for international, cable, and cloud customers as well as for other carriers, and Windstream Wholesale is perfectly positioned to serve them through our strong relationship with EdgeConneX.”

“ By partnering with Windstream in Minneapolis, a flagship market for EdgeConneX, we can offer increased capacity options and additional ways for our customers to advance their digital transformation and business objectives,” said Phillip Marangella, chief marketing and product officer for EdgeConneX. “ Windstream is yet another option for local and regional enterprises to connect locally to our robust cloud ecosystem within our Minneapolis campus, including direct private access to several of the world’s leading cloud providers. We are thrilled to welcome Windstream Wholesale into the mix.”

Windstream Wholesale also has a presence in these EdgeConneX data centers:

3011 South 52nd St., Suite 107, Tempe, AZ

1003 Donnelly Ave., Atlanta, GA

21005 Lahser Rd., Southfield, MI

6327 Northeast Evergreen Parkway, Hillsboro, OR

282 Corliss St., Pittsburgh, PA

Windstream’s Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) provides open and disaggregated networking infrastructure, enabling wholesale and enterprise technology customers to select unique custom routes, maintain operational insights with Windstream’s Network Intelligence functions, and place their networks closer to the edge to better serve end-users.

To view the Windstream network map, visit https://www.windstreamenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/national-network-map.pdf

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held Fortune® 1000 communications and software company. Windstream Wholesale is an innovative optical technology leader that creates deep partnerships with carriers, content and media providers, and federal government agencies to deliver fast and flexible, customized wave and transport solutions. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamwholesale.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.