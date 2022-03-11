Edifecs to Unveil Expanded Risk Adjustment, Interoperability and Value-Based Payment Solutions at HIMSS22

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edifecs, Inc., a global health information technology solutions company, will host multiple sessions at the 2022 HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition, March 14-18 in Orlando, Fla. Edifecs experts are participating in the Interoperability Showcase and speaking on patient cost transparency and CMS mandates, hosting an Innovation Live Session on the use of FHIR APIs, and leading two Lightning Sessions, one on how to design a successful value-based payment program and another on how artificial intelligence (AI) is applied to risk adjustment to close gaps in care.

Edifecs is exhibiting (booth #5171) its expanded suite of payment accuracy and processing, data interoperability, risk adjustment, and value-based payment solutions with attendees. Booth attendees who participate in Edifecs’ #WhatIRun campaign will receive a pair of Allbirds shoes. This campaign returns to HIMSS to support and advocate for women in healthcare IT.

EDIFECS ENGAGEMENT SCHEDULE AT HIMSS22

Edifecs HIMSS22 Lightning Sessions

Create a Value-Based Payment Program in 15 Minutes: See first-hand how to develop successful value-based payment programs in lightning speed.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 15, 12:15 – 12:35 pm: Hall D | Booth 7143

SPEAKERS:

Dr. Abhishek Jacob, Vice President, Product Management Value-Based Care, Edifecs

Fred Guthrie, Associate Vice President, Product Management, Edifecs

Prospective Risk, Prospective Care: How the right technology turns forward-looking risk adjustment into unprecedented chart prep support.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 16, 12:15 – 12:35 pm: Hall D | Booth 7143

SPEAKER: Abby Bilyeu, Senior Vice President, Client Development, Edifecs

Edifecs HIMSS22 Interoperability Showcase | HL7® Da Vinci Project Spotlight Session

Understanding the Role of HL7® FHIR® in Patient Cost Transparency: Explore one of the newest Da Vinci Project use cases and gain a better understanding of the role HL7® FHIR® plays in streamlining processes and improving data exchange.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 15, 4:45 – 5:05 pm: Hall E | Booth 8240-15

SPEAKERS:

Caitlyn Campi, IT Business Systems Analyst, Florida Blue

Maxim Abramsky, Sr. Director, Product Management, Edifecs

CMS Payer to Payer Mandate: A Working Approach to Compliance: Discover how one health plan and vendor are moving forward with achieving payer-to-payer mandate requirements.

WHEN: Thursday, March 17, 1:15 – 1:35 pm: Hall E | Booth 8240-15

SPEAKERS:

Caitlyn Campi, IT Business Systems Analyst, Florida Blue

Kevin Day, Sr. Solutions Consultant, Edifecs

Edifecs HIMSS22 Innovation Live | HL7® Da Vinci Project Spotlight Session

The Evolution of Clinical Data Exchange Using HL7® FHIR®: Learn about the power of extending FHIR APIs as foundational building blocks for interoperability among all stakeholders.

WHEN: Thursday, March 17, 2:15 – 2:35 pm: Hall E | Booth 8140

SPEAKERS:

Durwin Day, BCBS Illinois

John Kelly, Principal Business Advisor, Edifecs

Edifecs’ In-Booth Activity, Hall C | Booth 5171

Micro Session: Join Edifecs for brief, 10-minute sessions on today’s most transformative healthcare topics.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16, 4:30 pm

Social Hour | Win a Cornhole Set!: Eat, drink, and play cornhole! Join Edifecs for social hour and test your cornhole game skills and a chance to win a custom wood cornhole set. Dust off those social skills, connect with familiar faces you haven’t seen in a while and make new connections.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 15, 4:30 – 6:00 pm

#WhatIRun: Edifecs returns to the HIMSS show floor and is raising awareness about women’s role in healthcare through its #WhatIRun program, which provides a platform for women to share personal and professional anecdotes around what they run. This year, Edifecs has partnered with Allbirds and will be raffling off Allbirds shoes at booth #5171 for attendees who visit the booth in support of women participating in health IT and other STEM fields.

Attendees following HIMSS virtually can still participate by sharing what they run on social, using the hashtag, #WhatIRun. For every #WhatIRun social share throughout the duration of HIMSS, Edifecs will donate $1 to the women’s health organization, Bright Pink. For more information about the #WhatIRun program visit: https://whatirun.org/#event.

WHEN: Exhibition floor hours March 14-17 (see schedule at a glance)

For updates on the latest news and announcements at the conference, please follow @Edifecs on Twitter.

About Edifecs

Edifecs is a premier technology company in the US Healthcare market with solutions focused on interoperability, workflows, value-based care analytics and payment programs. With innovative technology and solutions, Edifecs helps its customers by optimizing the secure exchange and processing of administrative and clinical data, reducing the cost of meeting various regulations, and automating workflows involved in multiple core processes within the healthcare ecosystem. Edifecs is a frontrunner in bringing new technology for B2B data exchange in healthcare streamlining business processes from “card to care,” and reducing the industry burden associated with data provisioning at the points of enrollment, care, payment, and reporting. With the advent of FHIR and new regulatory guidance from HHS, Edifecs has emerged as a leader in easing the effort associated with achieving compliance with new federal rules and in making the healthcare consumer the primary stakeholder. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia, San Francisco, California, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and Mohali, India, an engineering center in Moldova, Belarus and the Ukraine, and has more than 1,000 employees.