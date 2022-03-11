7th Annual Women Transforming Technology (WT2) Conference — Registration Open

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced registration is open for the seventh annual Women Transforming Technology (WT2) Conference, being held from April 11-12, 2022. Everyone is invited to participate in the conference, which is now in its third year as a virtual event.

WT2 is designed to continue the important conversation on championing and advancing women across the technology industry. This year’s conference theme is “Elevate Joy” and features inspiring speakers who will share their stories, experiences and key learnings in tech, their careers and personal lives.

The program will focus on new technologies that are creating positive impact and generating excitement in the world today, along with the ways women are overcoming challenges and creating greater opportunities and experiences in their communities - both personally and professionally.

This year’s keynote speakers include:

Helen Greiner, CEO of Tertill Corporation, who has also served as a Highly Qualified Expert in Robotics and AI for the US Army and is the co-founder of iRobot

Luvvie Ajayi Jones, CEO, 2-time New York Times Best-Selling Author, Podcast Host & Professional Troublemaker, AweLuv Media

Best-Selling Author, Podcast Host & Professional Troublemaker, AweLuv Media Connie Guglielmo, Editor-in-Chief of CNET, who will moderate Luvvie Ajayi Jones’ session

“Post-pandemic, as we continue to navigate crises around the globe, an important dialogue is taking place on mental health, burnout, and the desire for a renewed sense of purpose in our work,” said Betsy Sutter, Executive Vice President, and Chief People Officer at VMware. “We hope this year’s conference, which is available and free to everyone, provides a community for women to find inspiration and discover excitement again about our work, our technology, and our careers.”

Attendees span from entry level to executive level from the technology industry, academia, and nonprofit organizations. The goal is to continue to cultivate a supportive community for women, people from underrepresented communities and allies in the technology industry.

The first day will focus on career exploration, showcasing speakers and panels whose talks will explore ways to advance career opportunities in tech. Sessions on networking, working from home, the imposter syndrome and career advancement strategies are included.

The second day will focus on topics including ways women can support their career aspirations, as well as those of their peers, how women can contribute to the success of others in their daily interactions and in longer-term policies and practices, and how women can influence the industry as leaders and as individual contributors.

Virtual sessions will be offered in five tracks designed for attendees’ varying technical and experience levels.

In addition to VMware, sponsors for this year’s conference include: Platinum sponsor Workday Ventures; Silver sponsors Rubrik, Seagate, and Toyota Research Institute; and Bronze sponsors Ingram Micro/ShipWire, EquityZen, and SupportLogic; and research partner VMware Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab, Stanford University. Sponsorships are still available. Visit the website for details.

Registration is free and now open to the community. For more information and to register today please visit: https://www.womentransformingtechnology.com/.

