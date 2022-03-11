ClearSale Named to the Women Impact Tech 100, Recognizing Effective DEI Programs

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global ecommerce fraud protection leader ClearSale (www.clear.sale) has been recognized as one of the Women Impact Tech 100 for 2022.

Coinciding with International Women’s Day, this inaugural list honors the standout companies that are going above and beyond to foster an equitable and thriving workplace environment for women and helping to further change the way women are viewed in the tech industry.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized for our focus on diversity and inclusion,” said Sarah Zilenovski, ClearSale’s Senior Director, Growth Strategy. “We know the benefit of fostering a more equitable and inclusive environment, so our priority has always been to bring the most diverse voices to the table. Our global focus isn’t performative - it’s the way we run our business. We are so thrilled to be recognized alongside these impressive companies that prioritize their DEI programs as we do.”

Women Impact Tech sought out the most innovative and groundbreaking tech companies that have prioritized diversity, equity, and inclusion in the industry. After extensive research and review, they’ve compiled the Women Impact Tech 100 list using public data, including employee feedback on workplace culture for women and other under-represented groups, on company benefits and perks, and dedicated DEI efforts.

Only about 25% of all jobs in tech are held by women—according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—and this number only gets smaller when looking at more skilled areas like developers and software engineers and leadership positions. And it gets smaller still when considering that nearly 38% of women in tech are planning on leaving their jobs in the next two years. However, the Women Impact Tech 100 gives hope that companies are prioritizing DEI efforts and reconfiguring the industry for a more just and inclusive future.

“These top 100 companies are doing the things we know make a difference in the ability for women to not only have meaningful careers but offer a culture where women can thrive,” says Women Impact Tech President Paula Ratliff, who has devoted her career to aiding corporations in crafting strong DEI statements backed in action and results and is now turning her focus to the tech space.

The full list of the Women Impact Tech 100 is now available online at: https://womenimpacttech.com/wit-100. The hashtag is #WomenImpactTech100.

ABOUT CLEARSALE

ClearSale (B3: CLSA3) offers the most complete ecommerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 5,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. Visit Clear.Sale for more information, follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter @ClearSaleUS, and subscribe to ClearSale’s podcast Gateway to E-Commerce.

ABOUT WOMEN IMPACT TECH

Women Impact Tech is a division of Andiamo driving diversity, equity and inclusion for women in technology. By providing knowledge and insights, creating avenues to make meaningful connections, and offering career guidance and mobility, Women Impact Tech is a community that allows women in technology positions to thrive in their career and organizations to have a culture of equity and inclusion.