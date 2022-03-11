Great Clips® Launches Social Media Sweepstakes to Win Trip and Tickets to NCAA Men’s and Women’s Final Four® Games

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Clips®, the Official Hair Salon of the NCAA, today unveiled a social media sweepstakes for fans to enjoy the greatness of March Madness® in person by winning a trip and tickets to the Men’s or Women’s Final Fours, which includes the semifinal and national championship games.

Through March 20, 2022, Great Clips is giving two lucky fans and one guest each the chance to see the Men’s and Women’s Final Fours in New Orleans and Minneapolis, respectively. The prize packages each include two tickets to the semifinal and championship games, roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations for up to four nights, $250 for food and local transportation and a free haircut from Great Clips.

To enter, fans must like the #GameDayGREATness sweepstakes post on Great Clips’ Facebook, Twitter or Instagram channels, leave a comment on the post using #GameDayGREATness and #sweepstakes and also follow the Great Clips social media account. Fans can also enter by posting a photo of their game-day-ready look on their own Instagram or Twitter account using the hashtags #GameDayGREATness and #sweepstakes. For complete information and official rules, click here.

To celebrate the launch of the #GameDayGREATness sweepstakes, Great Clips partnered with college basketball standout and 2021 national champion, Cameron Brink (forward, Stanford University) to show fans how she gets ready for #GameDayGREATness by visiting her local Great Clips salon for a haircut. To see Cameron’s recent visit to Great Clips, click here.

“Everyone wants to look great for life’s biggest moments. Whether you’re a college athlete preparing for March Madness or a fan getting ready to cheer on your favorite team, you can rely on Great Clips salons to provide a haircut that’s convenient, with great prices and skilled stylists,” said Lisa Hake, vice president of marketing and communications at Great Clips, Inc. “We’re thrilled to give our fans this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the Men’s and Women’s Final Four games and to also help them look great for game day.”

Great Clips will air new national television commercials that feature legendary announcer Kevin Harlan during March Madness broadcasts on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV throughout the tournament, including the Final Four semifinal and championship game on TBS. The brand also is featuring March Madness-themed creative within its salons across the U.S. and in digital ads in a robust March Madness Live media package.

Great Clips announced a multi-year marketing partnership with the NCAA in January 2020. The partnership includes NCAA March Madness®, NCAA Men’s and Women’s Final Four® as well as marketing, media and activation rights surrounding all 90 NCAA Championships. Great Clips’ partnership with the NCAA is through a joint agreement with Turner Sports and CBS Sports.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has over 4,400 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 1,200 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada. Great Clips franchisees employ nearly 40,000 stylists. Great Clips salons provide value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. Getting a great haircut at Great Clips is more convenient than ever with Online Check-In, ReadyNext® text alerts and Clip Notes®. To check in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the free app. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes.