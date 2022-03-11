Aramark Presents EMPOWER Awards to Women Leaders in Celebration of Their Contributions and Achievements

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Aramark’s EMPOWER employee resource group (ERG) recognized the commitment and contributions of women in its workplace with the 2022 EMPOWER Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of Women’s History Month, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global hospitality, facilities management, and uniforms leader, is recognizing the commitment and contributions of women in its workplace with the 2022 EMPOWER Awards.

Aramark’s EMPOWER employee resource group (ERG) presented the 2022 Awards at its “Limitless – The Power of WE” virtual symposium this week, in recognition of the winners’ work in advocating action for women in the workplace. The ERG is committed to empowering and growing diverse leadership among women that drives results by promoting development and a culture of community.

“When we come together as women and as a greater Aramark community, we are truly limitless as we strive for our own versions of success in a constantly changing world,” said Lauren Harrington, EMPOWER’s Executive Sponsor and Aramark’s Senior Vice President and General Counsel. “These honorees are living EMPOWER’s mission, advocating for the advancement of women in the workplace, taking initiative to empower others, and making Aramark an inclusive workplace for all.”

The 2022 EMPOWER Awards were presented to:

EMPOWER LEADERSHIP AWARD: Tia Angadicheril (Sr. Data Management Analyst, Corporate)

Recognizes an EMPOWER member who has achieved extraordinary outcomes related to empowering others through leadership development, mentoring, networking, community outreach, and exemplifies the very best of the EMPOWER ERG. ​

WORKPLACE IMPACT AWARD: Priscilla Rios (National Brand Manager, Canada)

Recognizes an EMPOWER member who has delivered sustainable impact to the organization through powerful programming and development of others and who takes initiative to bring innovation and solutions to better support the women of Aramark. ​ WORKFORCE ALLY AWARD: Brisbane Vaillancourt (RVP, Higher Education)

Recognizes the contributions made by an Ally who works to make Aramark a more accepting, positive, diverse, and inclusive workplace. ​This award recognizes an individual who has gone above and beyond to engage with stakeholders and groups within Aramark, to support the commitments of EMPOWER and ongoing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives​.

MARKETPLACE SERVICE AWARD: Shanice Curtis (Marketing Manager, Higher Education)

Recognizes an EMPOWER member for their role as a community leader who exemplifies dedication, integrity, and honorable service to their local community, suppliers, colleagues, and clients of Aramark​.

HUB OF THE YEAR AWARD:Southeast Michigan Hub

Recognizes the EMPOWER Hub location that delivered the EMPOWER mission to the workplace, workforce, and marketplace it serves.

Throughout Women’s History Month, Aramark will celebrate the contributions of its female employees, beginning with its extraordinary chefs. Through the EMPOWER Chef Spotlight program, more than 75 women culinarians’ stories and recipes will be spotlighted at Aramark dining locations and on social media.

Aramark’s commitment to people is a core part of the company’s sustainability plan, Be Well. Do Well., focused on positively impacting people and the planet. Aramark’s people priority is to facilitate access to opportunities that will improve the well-being of the company’s employees, consumers, communities, and people in its supply chain. The company recently reported its diversity progress in its 2021 Be Well. Do Well. Impact Report, highlighting that in the United States, 60% of hourly employees, 48% of salaried employees, and more than half of CEO John Zillmer’s direct reports are women.

