SchoolMint Recognized as One of the 10 Best Innovative Companies to Watch in 2022

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SchoolMint®, the leading provider of Strategic Enrollment Management and positive classroom solutions for K-12 education, announced today it has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Best Innovative Companies to Watch in 2022. Winners and finalists were announced in the February 2022 edition of CIO Coverage magazine.

“At SchoolMint, our mission has always been to help educators create bright sustainable futures, and as a former educator, I recognize the value of providing powerful tools to help schools and districts attract and enroll more students and families and retain them for years to come,” said Bryan MacDonald, Chief Executive Officer for SchoolMint. “We are grateful for this recognition and humbled to be a trusted partner for so many educators.”

CIOCoverage recognizes tech-savvy entrepreneurs and organizations for outstanding innovation in the creation of ideas, products, or services that enrich the lives of their customers. Featuring the best and brightest in tech, this annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools and innovative ideas that are transforming their industry.

“CIOCoverage is always on the hunt to seek out exemplary players within the technology space and showcase their products, services, and solutions,” said Kevin Thomas, editor at CIOCoverage. “Our subscribers nominated SchoolMint. Then our editorial team did a deeper review. We researched each company, narrowing down the list from 150 total nominations. From those 150 nominations, we selected the top 10 most innovative companies to watch in 2022.”

In the dedicated article in CIOCoverage, SchoolMint CEO, Bryan MacDonald details the challenges in the K-12 market and how the company's innovative and evolving strategic solutions ensure that schools and districts across the nation increase student enrollment and achieve sustainable success in their communities.

SchoolMint Inc. is dedicated to helping educators create bright, sustainable futures. Serving more than 11 million students and families in more than 16,000 schools across the country, SchoolMint is the leading provider of Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM) solutions for K-12. SchoolMint is backed by BV Investment Partners and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. SchoolMint.com