Poloniex Announces Collaboration with Fantom Foundation to Boost its Ecosystem Development

PANAMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Poloniex, a global cryptocurrency exchange, announced today that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Fantom Foundation in order to support the development of its ecosystem.

Poloniex will pour more resources into quality projects that are built on Fantom, which includes providing listing and promotion support, hosting exclusive campaigns, and sharing technical knowledge.

“We are very honored to team up with Fantom, and wish to help more developers realize their potential,” said Shaun Scovil, General Manager of Poloniex. “Poloniex is committed to contributing to the industry’s development. We hope to grow together with promising projects, as well as spur innovations and applications of blockchain technology.”

Since its launch, Fantom has gained widespread, mainstream attention in the industry and attracted a lot of developers and projects due to its unparalleled speed, security, reliability, and compatibility. According to its website, nearly 150 projects have been deployed on the chain, making Fantom one of the most active platforms and one of the top five biggest ecosystems in terms of total value locked.

“I am excited to see Poloniex become a key player in our ecosystem, and I believe their support will inspire more innovative projects,” said Michael Kong, CEO of Fantom. “We also welcome more projects to join, and I believe they will find Fantom is a fast, low cost, and secure smart platform that Ethereum developers can easily deploy on.”

To celebrate the collaboration, Poloniex is launching the Fantom Eco Carnival, a month-long series of campaigns that will reward users. Details: https://poloniex.com.

About Poloniex

Poloniex was founded in January 2014 as a global cryptocurrency trading platform. With its world-class trading platform and security, it received funding in 2019 from renowned investors including His Excellency Justin Sun, Founder of TRON.

Poloniex supports perpetual contracts, spot and margin trading as well as leveraged tokens, and its services are available to users in nearly 100 countries and regions with various languages available, including English, Turkish, and Russian.

Website: https://poloniex.com

About Fantom

Fantom is a high-performance, scalable, and secure smart-contract platform. It is designed to overcome the limitations of previous-generation blockchain platforms. Fantom is permissionless, decentralized, and open-source.

Fantom’s aBFT consensus protocol delivers unparalleled speed, security, and reliability. Enjoy fast transactions, low fees, and an intuitive development environment.

Website: https://fantom.foundation