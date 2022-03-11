Circle K Debuts Exclusive DC Comics HeroStix Collectibles

Featuring a famous lineup of 24 DC Comic heroes, villians and symbols, the HeroStix Collectibles are only available at participating Circle K stores in 20 select states across the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

Featuring a famous lineup of 24 DC Comic heroes, villians and symbols, the HeroStix Collectibles are only available at participating Circle K stores in 20 select states across the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is giving comic book fans young, old and in between another reason to stop by with today’s launch of an exclusive collection of DC Comics HeroStix. Featuring a famous lineup of 24 DC Comic heroes, villians and symbols, the HeroStix Collectibles are only available at participating Circle K stores in 20 select states across the country, making these coveted items extra special.

“At Circle K, we love surprising and delighting our customers with fun exclusive offers that feed their passions and provide new reasons to make Circle K part of their daily routines,” said Melissa Lessard, Head of North American Marketing at Circle K. “With last week’s premiere of The Batman, what better way to celebrate the iconic heroes of DC Comics than with HeroStix from Circle K?”

HeroStix have a suction-cup base that allow them to stick to multiple flat surfaces, like dashboards, windowsills or display shelves. Each HeroStix collectible comes individually packaged, with the character remaining a mystery until unwrapped.

Circle K is giving away one free HeroStix collectible with every purchase of eight gallons of fuel or $10 of merchandise, while supplies last, starting March 9. HeroStix can also be purchased for $0.99 individually. To encourage super-fans to collect all 24, Circle K is also selling a collectible album to display the HeroStix for $4.99.

The Circle K HeroStix collectible line includes 24 of the most popular DC Comics heroes and villains, including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and many more.

HeroStix collectibles and the collectible display album are exclusively available at Circle K stores in the following 20 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, northern Florida and the panhandle, southern Georgia, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont and West Virginia.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with close to 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.