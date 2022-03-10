Polaris Inc. Introduces the Empowersports Diverse Riding Council, Aimed to Expand Powersports and Elevate Multicultural Perspectives and Insights in Powersports

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the global leader in Powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) is excited to continue to grow the Powersports industry and bring its love of adventure to more customers. In order to do that, Polaris is focusing on understanding different types of customers and inviting more people to enjoy the outdoors in new ways while ensuring participation is a great experience for all. To support these efforts, Polaris has created the Empowersports Diverse Riding Council comprised of 16 passionate, trailblazing multicultural riders.

The Empowersports Diverse Riding Council unites influential riders, adventurers, leaders and entrepreneurs who bring multicultural perspectives and insights to the powersports space. They will be advocates for building community, sparking adventure and fostering safety when riding. The council will meet regularly with Polaris leaders to build a deeper understanding of a broader array of customers. They include:

NIKKI ANDERSON PRINCE EVANS ALEX MOCK Gixxer Sisters Co-Founder Sheriff's Deputy & Audio Engineer Certified Moto Racing Coach SHAINA ANDERSON TOSHA DAVIS FERNANDA MONTIEL Gixxer Sisters Co-Founder Founder of Cali Slingers Polaris Mexico Racer DERIC AUGUSTINE KHAN YONG GEE BROOKLYN STEVENSON Actor, Writer and IMC Rider Professional Fly Racer & Polaris SNOW Ambassador Photographer, Mountain Biker & Skier CAROLINA CORA STORM JACKSON ENRIQUE SANTOS Actress, Model & Stuntwoman United States Marine Corps Veteran Videographer and Off Road Desert Racing Co-Founder JOANNE DONN DARRELL JOYCE II TAVO VILDOSOLA Gear Specialist Sr Global Market Development Manager Off-Road Racer, TV Host & Stuntman ELVIS ESCOBAR Photographer and IMC Ambassador

“I am beyond excited to join my fellow council members to uplift riders of all ethnic backgrounds and promote more diversity and unity in our riding communities,” Tavo Vildosola said. “For me, powersports have always been about freedom and the sense of community that naturally comes with riding. This council allows us to tell our unique stories and perspectives our way, while breaking down barriers with more adventure-inclined riders who identify as people of color and deserve empowerment and support in their endeavors.”

In 2020, Polaris launched the inaugural Empowersports Women’s Riding Council which has provided valuable perspective and feedback to many groups within Polaris Inc. and Indian Motorcycle Co. including dealer and customer experience, product insights and how to bring more women into riding.

In addition to these councils, Polaris has many efforts aimed at understanding and learning from diverse riders to help ensure their voices are represented and needs are met. Polaris has performed consumer research with multicultural riders to gain valuable insights that are leveraged in product development, advertising and the dealer experience. That research led to the development and launch of Customer Growth dealer training to help Polaris dealers better understand more consumers and adapt to new customer expectations.

Polaris has cultivated longstanding partnerships with groups like Black Girls Ride, Women Riders Now, International Female Ride Day®, and Ride Wild Co. and been present at events like National Bikers RoundUp and PROC. The partnerships have provided opportunities for Polaris to directly engage with communities of color and added great value to Polaris’ overall mission to make powersports a more inclusive and accessible space.

“We pride ourselves in listening to riders directly in order to make the greatest impact on the future of powersports,” said Pam Kermisch VP, Chief Customer Growth Officer at Polaris Industries. “Polaris knows that there is a strong presence of people of color across powersports disciplines and we are building stronger connections with those riding communities. The efforts of this council aim to eliminate barriers, increase education and extend an open invitation to diverse riders.”

Polaris’ Focus on Customer Growth

The creation of the Empowersports Diverse Riding Council is part of Polaris’ broader growth initiative, which aims to grow their customer base by more than 50% over the next 10 years by introducing new customers to Polaris and continuing their commitment to supporting diverse riders. During 2021 the company saw an influx of new riders with 70% of customers being new to Polaris, fueled by significant increases with women and families as well as younger and multicultural customers.

“With the growth in diversity in the industry comes a responsibility to amplify the voices of all riders and that riders can see themselves represented across all powersports, no matter the terrain or vehicle,” Polaris Inc. Senior Marketing Manager, Tommy Hillman said. “Honest and open conversations will instill actionable change and strengthen the industry now and in the future.”

