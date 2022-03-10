CPCoin (CPC) Has Launched on the Global P2PB2B Exchange

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The CryptoPerformance Group announced today that its CHAIN’s native coin, the new CPCoin (CPC) with its securewallet Cx0, is now officially listed on the exchange platform P2PB2B. This new coin is replacing the old CPC token. P2PB2B customers can now trade, send, receive, or store CPC in all active regions of the exchange.

CPC is a 100% POS cryptocurrency that is the native coin of CryptoPerformance CHAIN using the host CPCoin Secure Smart Wallet (Cx0). The CPCoin presents unique security measures and famously was created with no pre-sale or ICO.

CryptoPerformance launched its proprietary blockchain, the CryptoPerformance CHAIN in November 2021, and began the process to relist the new CPC (smart wallet Cx0) on P2PB2B.

The CPCoin, backed by its large ecosystem and community, is the core of CryptoPerformance and its CryptoPerformers. It is an intricate part of the digital solutions offered to businesses and individuals alike, alongside the CryptoPerformance BANQ, a innovative global fintech platform with crypto debit cards, the CryptoPerformance Chain, secure, ultra-low fees and fast transaction times (1 block = over 5000 transactions in under 15sec), the CryptoPerformance Platform, buy&hold platform, and many more.

Recently announced, CryptoPerformance will be presenting all features of their CryptoPerformance CHAIN in the AIBC Dubai Summit, presenting features such as; Cx0 sub-currencies, Digital Asset Creation, NFT Center, Smart Contracts, Crowdfunding opportunities, Voting Security, Account Control, CP Secure Password Safe, CP Secure Contact Manager, CP Mail Manager, CP Cloud, and Developer Center all functioning under the native coin, CPC. CryptoPerformance BANQ will also be at the forefront, as users can learn about IBANs, CP Visa Crypto Card, Swap, withdrawal functions and much more.

“We are pleased to announce the great partnership with P2PB2B and CPC. Our strong ecosystem, backed by our cryptoperformers, innovative technology, and strong blockchain have made this listing possible,” say Mr. Staebler and Mr. Rimola, founders of CryptoPerformance.

CryptoPerformance

Founded in 2020, CryptoPerformance launched as a unique buy-and-hold platform for crypto enthusiasts. Today CryptoPerformance is a 360 solution for all crypto-needs, including an in-house developed blockchain, the CryptoPerformance Chain, featuring sub-currencies and NFTs, its native coin CPC, global fintech platform CryptoPerformance BANQ, Charity for Charities blockchain capabilities and more.

P2PB2B Exchange

P2PB2B is an advanced cryptocurrency exchange that works for the benefit of its users. In order to make your trading even more convenient and safe, the platform has all the necessary features and tools.