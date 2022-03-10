HOLT Truck Centers Receives its First Zero-Emission Truck

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HOLT Truck Centers announced the arrival of its first on-highway, zero-emission, battery-operated class 8 truck, the Nikola Tre BEV. It will join HOLT’s fleet for parts delivery with plans to have the truck available to customers through HOLT Truck Centers later this year.

Nikola Corporation is the leading designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles (BEV), fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV) and energy infrastructure solutions. In July of 2021, HOLT Truck Centers became the only authorized dealer of the Nikola class 8 (33,000+ lbs.) trucks in Texas.

“HOLT Truck Centers is committed to evolving as the needs of our customers change. We are inspired by Nikola’s focus on developing innovative products for our industry and we want to bring those products into Texas for the benefit of the communities at large,” said Bert Fulgium, Senior Vice President at HOLT. “By adding Nikola vehicles to our fleet, and eventually our inventory, we are continuing our mission to provide quality options for our customers and invest in sustainable solutions.”

The Nikola Tre BEV can travel up to 350 miles on a full charge, delivers zero-emissions and is charged through a non-proprietary CCS type 1 connector and charging station. The benefits of Nikola vehicles are lower operational cost, improved safety, more power and less noise. Other features include regenerative braking, which slows the vehicle down and generates energy back into the battery.

For more information on the truck and its features visit: nikolamotor.com/tre-bev.

About HOLT Truck Centers

HOLT Truck Centers® provides rebuilds, service and parts for all makes and models of on-highway trucks, RVs and trailers throughout Texas and Oklahoma. HOLT Truck Centers® is represents International®, Crane Carrier Corp., Kalmar Ottawa, and Isuzu® trucks in Oklahoma. Additionally, HOLT Truck Centers® is the only authorized dealer for Nikola’s commercial battery-electric vehicles (BEV) and fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV) in Texas.

With dedicated truck engine service bays throughout its full-service facilities, HOLT Truck Centers® has all the necessary components to provide bumper-to-bumper diagnostics, maintenance, and emergency service, including brakes, drivelines and transmissions. Supported by the HDA Truck Pride parts network, a group with over 750 distribution locations and over 400 service facilities in North America, HOLT Truck Centers® can respond quickly with solutions that fit your budget.

HOLT Truck Centers® is part of the HOLT family of companies. For more information, visit www.holttruckcenters.com.