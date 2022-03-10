Oklo Selected for a U.S. DOE Project to Demonstrate Fuel Recycling in Partnership with Argonne National Laboratory, Idaho National Laboratory, and Deep Isolation

Oklo has been selected for three competitive awards by the U.S. Department of Energy to commercialize advanced reactor fuel from nuclear waste (Graphic: Business Wire)

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oklo Inc. has been awarded a $5 million cost-share project in partnership with Argonne National Laboratory (Argonne), Idaho National Laboratory (INL), and Deep Isolation from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). The project is funded under the ARPA-E Optimizing Nuclear Waste and Advanced Reactor Disposal Systems (ONWARDS) program, the first focused program working to identify transformative pathways to reduce waste material and minimize the need for disposal sites.

This announcement follows DOE’s Technology Commercialization Fund and ARPA-E OPEN award announcements. Oklo’s selection for three competitive DOE awards for recycling exemplifies Oklo’s leadership in advanced fuel recycling. Together, the projects include process improvements through advanced sensors, advances using machine learning and digital twin modeling, and culminating in this ONWARDS project which will demonstrate the end-to-end recycling process and result in the technical basis for the commercial recycling facility.

“The ONWARDS project will build on our other DOE project work to allow Oklo to build a first-of-a-kind fuel recycling facility,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo. The fuel recycling facility will enable Oklo to convert nuclear waste from existing used nuclear fuel into clean energy, as well as to recycle fuel from Oklo’s plants, allowing for a dramatic cost reduction and solving for a key supply chain need.

“A commercial-scale fuel recycling facility will change the economic paradigm for advanced fission,” added DeWitte. These investments in the infrastructure of advanced fission by the DOE will enable a cleaner and more secure energy future for the country.

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. (Oklo) is a California-based company developing advanced fission power plants to provide emission-free, reliable, and affordable energy. Oklo received a Site Use Permit from the U.S Department of Energy, successful fabrication of fuel prototypes, was awarded fuel material from Idaho National Laboratory, and developed the first advanced fission combined license application accepted and docketed by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and is developing waste-to-energy fuel recycling in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and several national laboratories.