DYPER™ Makes Brick & Mortar Debut at Whole Foods Market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DYPER™, the responsible diapering company, today announced their plant-inspired, eco-friendly disposable diapers are now available in select Whole Foods Market retail locations. This marks the first time DYPER products will be available in ‘brick and mortar’ retail stores.

“Having our products on the shelves in Whole Foods Market stores is a landmark event for our company - and our customers,” said Sergio Radovcic, Founder and CEO of DYPER. “We’re thrilled to join many other natural, organic and better-for-you brands as a viable alternative to conventional disposable diapers that can deliver on the efficacy and safety concerns of parents while considering the planet with thoughtful materials and plastic neutrality.”

DYPER’s products are free of chlorine, latex, alcohol, lotions, TBT, and phthalates. The high-performing, premium diapers are unprinted, unscented, soft to the touch, yet extremely durable and absorbent. Crafted with viscose fibers from responsibly sourced Bamboo, diaper sizes 3, 4, and 5 are available at select Whole Foods Market locations.

“Customers choose Whole Foods Market for the high and innovative products we carefully select to bring into our stores,” said Jennifer Mandanici, Global Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market. “Our shoppers will be delighted to discover DYPER’s unique and environmentally conscious products on our shelves.”

DYPER is available at DYPER.com, as well as retailers including Whole Foods Market, Babylist, Grove Collaborative, and Thrive Market.

About DYPER™

DYPER™ is the responsible diapering company. From start to finish, everything we do is carefully orchestrated to minimize a little one’s footprints from the time they start ruling this planet. DYPER is good for the bum, good for the planet. It’s truly plant-based, sustainably made, radically transparent, and independently tested. It’s the first plastic neutral diaper, with total carbon offset, and sustainable packaging. DYPER is the only disposable diaper that is compostable through REDYPER™ service, offering a guilt-free, closest-to-zero impact diapering experience. DYPER is dermatologically tested by Dermatest®, STANDARD 100 certified by OEKO TEX®, and certified OK BioBased by TÜV. Learn more at DYPER.com.