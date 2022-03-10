notch Announces New B2B Payment Platform for Food & Beverage Industry

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--notch, the leading B2B marketplace that simplifies wholesale food and beverage ordering for restaurants and distributors, announced that it has launched notchPay, the first payment platform for notch customers. notchPay is powered by Balance, the top B2B payments experience company that offers the first online checkout built for businesses.

“As the food and beverage industry continues to rebound from the pandemic, there is a growing demand for solutions that simplify the wholesale ordering process,” said Jordan Huck, CEO at notch. “Partnering with Balance allows us to bring a consumer grade checkout experience to wholesale food service, abolishing the analog ordering process in favor of an online model that is faster and easier for our customers.”

notchPay addresses the major shortcomings of traditional B2B payments in the food and beverage industry. With notchPay, restaurants can leverage any payment method including credit card, ACH, wire transfers, or checks, while distributors can receive payments in a matter of days rather than weeks or months.

“We are thrilled to partner with notch and begin to bring the food and beverage industry online,” said Bar Geron, co-founder and CEO at Balance. “The pandemic took a devastating toll on restaurants and distributors. Balance is excited to shape the new normal for wholesale food service by kickstarting the industry’s transition into the ecommerce space.”

This partnership will play a critical role in notch’s ability to improve payments for restaurants and distributors. Like many industries, the majority of food and beverage transactions are still conducted offline, creating widespread inefficiencies that negatively impact businesses. By reducing friction in the B2B payments process, notchPay allows its customers to increase speed and efficiency, optimizing the food and beverage supply chain as a whole.

About notch

notch, formerly known as ChefHero, is the first and only all-in-one software solution to completely digitize the paper-driven process of wholesale food-supply operations and order taking for restaurants and distributors. notch simplifies back of house operations for restaurants and suppliers of all sizes, through bringing supply chains online. For more information, please visit https://www.notchordering.com/ or follow @notchordering.hq on Instagram.

About Balance

Balance is the first self-serve digital checkout experience company for B2B businesses. By leveraging payments and risk-assessment technology, any B2B company that sells goods online can now offer their buyers a wide range of payment methods (ACH, Card, Wire, and Checks) and flexible payment terms, and get paid easily and instantly — all in one place. For more information, please visit https://www.getbalance.com/ or follow @GetBalanceHQ on Twitter.