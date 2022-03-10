Analytics Insight Announces ‘The 10 Most Impactful Women in Technology 2022’

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analytics Insight has named ‘The 10 Most Impactful Women in Technology 2022’ in its March magazine issue. The issue is focusing on emerging women leaders who are conveying unique value to organizational initiatives across all sectors and demographics with their tech skills.

The magazine issue recognizes ten amazing women in technology who are propelling a disruptive future for the next generation to come. By combining their tech knowledge with real-world needs, these inspiring leaders are coming up with futuristic approaches. They also evolve to play a strategic role in the development of new technology concepts that forms the basics of disruption. Here is the list of the top 10 impactful women in tech who are introducing trailblazing ideas that create a better world and inspire more participation of women in digitization.

Featuring as the Cover Story is Manjula Mahajan, Head of Information Technology at Model N. She is highly proficient at partnering with C-level Businesses and IT executives in establishing vision, roadmap, governance and execution strategy. Manjula likes to declare her leadership style as direct with a focus on strategy and business outcomes. She is very passionate about business goals and believes in involving the teams in defining those.

The issue features Christina O’Reilly as the Executive of the Month.

Christina O’Reilly: As the Chief Marketing Officer of Gensquared, Christina O’Reilly is responsible for demand generation, brand management, and partner management. She is also the host of ‘Data-Driven Leaders’, a podcast series that features conversations with business and technology leaders who share their journeys, challenges, and thoughts about the future of data.

This issue further includes,

Brenda Cohen: Brenda Cohen is the Co-Founder and CMO of Award Pool. She started her journey as a Creative Director and Start-up Executive. Brenda helps clients in finding their footing in the early stages of business development, aiding to create solid business plans.

Leanne Bonner-Cooke MBE: Leanne Bonner-Cooke MBE is the Founder and CEO of e-bate Limited. With a passion for business transformation using innovative software, e-bate Limited was Leanne’s brainchild after seeing the potential for the solution across multiple industries.

Joann O’Brien: Joann O’Brien is the Vice President of Digital Ecosystems at TM Forum. She is a digital transformation leader with over 30+ years of experience in driving large-scale change initiatives. Today, Joann leads TM Forum’s Beyond Connectivity Initiative.

Alya J. Franklin: Alya J. Franklin is the Partner and Co-Founder of Aleada Consulting. She is responsible for leading a variety of advisory projects in privacy compliance and information security governance. Alya also serves as an external Privacy Lead and Data Protection Officer.

Michelle Taylor: Michelle Taylor is the Director of Marketing at NSI-MI Technologies. In her role, she is responsible for all marketing programs and brand management. She joined NSI-MI Technologies in 2010 with an extensive set of business skills.

Zara Zamani: Zara Zamani is the Head of Disruptive Technologies at Meta Bytes. She is a blockchain solution architect and has been working on several blockchain projects since 2015. Zara has multiple years of experience in entrepreneurship in the Fintech and Travel-tech industry.

Safra A. Catz: Safra A. Catz is the Chief Executive Officer of Oracle Corporation. She is also a member of the company’s board of directors since 2001. She previously served as president of Oracle and has also served as the company’s chief financial officer.

Gwynne Shotwell: As the President and COO of SpaceX, Gwynne Shotwell is responsible for day-to-day operations and for managing all customer and strategic relations to support company growth. She joined SpaceX in 2002 as Vice President of Business Development.

“In the recent years, the tech world has encountered several fast-rising female technology leaders breaking through the barriers of gender inequality. In this issue, Analytics Insight aims to recognize and celebrate the most impactful women in technology who are paving a successful transformative path and streamlining digitization across every walk of life,” Adilin Beatrice, Associate Manager at Analytics Insight.

