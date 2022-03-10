U.S. Bank Named WNBA Changemaker and the League’s Official Bank

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced today that U.S. Bank will become a WNBA Changemaker through a new multiyear relationship with the league. WNBA Changemakers is a collective of purpose-driven companies that harness their power to elevate women in sports and support the league’s mission around advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. As a supporter of the league, U.S. Bank will serve as the Official Bank of the WNBA. U.S. Bank will also become the official bank of future marquee events such as the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup presented by Coinbase, AT&T WNBA All-Star, and the WNBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm®.

“U.S. Bank’s support as a WNBA Changemaker is exactly what we envisioned when we created this platform, and we are excited that U.S. Bank will share in our mission to support the players and the league in unparalleled ways,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “One important element of this partnership was the idea to create financial education programs that will not only offer assistance to the elite athletes of the WNBA during their playing days, but also help set them up for long-term success beyond the court. U.S. Bank has shown outstanding commitment to highlighting our players as role models and community leaders, and we look forward to working together to advance the WNBA.”

As an official WNBA Changemaker, U.S. Bank will provide players and alumni access to financial resources and will create programs to increase financial education across the country. A cornerstone of the relationship will be the creation of a new league-wide financial wellness program, where U.S. Bank will implement benefits and resources that include access to advisors for all WNBA players so they can create a game plan for their financial futures.

“At U.S. Bank, we are focused on empowering women leaders, building wealth, and creating access for diverse communities,” said Andy Cecere, chairman, president and chief executive officer for U.S. Bank. “Our core values line up perfectly with the WNBA in inspiring the next generation of female leaders. We look forward to positively impacting women’s basketball as a WNBA Changemaker, not only by amplifying the sport, but also by focusing on social change alongside these other amazing supporters.”

As part of the relationship, U.S. Bank will provide financial education and opportunities to WNBA players – from rookies to veterans focusing on their life after basketball on an ongoing basis throughout each year via marquee league events and initiatives. Through these touchpoints, U.S. Bank will provide players with networking and mentorship opportunities, internships, training seminars and work to educate them about the importance of setting financial goals to prepare them for their post-playing careers.

In addition, the WNBA and U.S. Bank will identify and work with a non-profit organization to develop a tailored program aimed at supporting young women in underserved communities. This immersive community program, designed to improve financial health and propel economic advancement for women of color, will give aspiring businesswomen access to experts in a wide range of industries to help identify goals and access real business opportunities.

“This relationship represents so much of what we are committed to at U.S. Bank, and we could not be prouder to support the WNBA,” said Kate Quinn, vice chair and chief administrative officer for U.S. Bank. “Together, we will work to advance equity through financial wellness and education, which is part of U.S. Bank Access Commitment™, our long-term approach to building wealth and creating opportunities for diverse customers and employees. We are excited to get to work.”

U.S. Bank joins a growing lineup of WNBA Changemakers including: AT&T, the Official 5G Innovation Partner of the WNBA; Deloitte, the Official Professional Services Provider of the WNBA; Nike, the Official Outfitter of the WNBA; and Google, the Official Trends and Fan Insights Partner of the WNBA.

About the WNBA

Having completed its 25th season in 2021, the WNBA is a bold, progressive basketball league that stands for the power of women. Featuring 12 teams, the W is a unique sports property that combines competition and entertainment with a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility. Through its world-class athletes, the in-game fan experience, TV and digital broadcasts, digital and social content and community outreach programs, the league celebrates and elevates the game of basketball and the culture around it.

In 2020, the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) signed a groundbreaking eight-year CBA that charts a new course for women’s basketball—and women’s sports overall—with a focus on increased player compensation, improvements to the player experience, expanded career development opportunities, and resources specifically tailored to the female professional athlete. Key elements of the agreement are supported through the league’s new platform, WNBA Changemakers, with AT&T, the WNBA’s Marquee Partner and inaugural Changemaker, as well as fellow inaugural Changemakers Deloitte and Nike, and the addition of Google in 2021 and U.S. Bank in 2022. During the 2020 season, the WNBA and WNBPA launched the WNBA Justice Movement forming the Social Justice Council with the mission of being a driving force of necessary change and continuing conversations about race and civic engagement, among other important societal issues.

For more information, visit WNBA.com.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $573 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.