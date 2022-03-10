BAI and BrightQuery Form Strategic Alliance to Provide Powerful Business Banking Analytics and Insights

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recognizing the importance of providing powerful data and analytics in business banking, BAI, a nonprofit independent organization that delivers the financial services industry’s most actionable insights, and BrightQuery (“BQ”), the leading experts in sourcing, organizing and analyzing government-filed company and employment data, announced a strategic alliance.

This collaboration will provide financial services leaders with the data and analytics they need so they have the clarity and confidence to make smart, strategic decisions for their organizations and the businesses that they serve.

With their combined subject matter expertise and data, BAI and BQ will provide the industry with a unique and proprietary approach to understanding the enormous changes happening across business sectors in today's rapidly changing environment. Financial services leaders will be able to build a profile of companies with up-to-date financial and employment insights on all public and private companies. This will give financial services organizations the ability to analyze, assess and implement strategies for their business banking portfolios more efficiently and effectively.

BQ provides quarterly financials, monthly employment and payroll, and firmographics on all active U.S. private and public companies, going back to January 2010. There are over 6 million companies with employees and over 25 million sole proprietors, all of which are tracked by BQ. The information is based on verified filings and reports from the IRS, Dept. of Labor, SEC, SBA, USPS, and Secretaries of State.

“Financial services leaders understand that in order to better serve their customers they need to take full advantage of the data and analytics provided by industry experts,” said Karl Dahlgren, Managing Director at BAI. “We are excited about the powerful information BAI and BQ can provide by combining proprietary insights and data from our unique organizations to better serve the industry.”

Dr. Anthony Chan, Chief Economist of BQ, and former Chief Economist of JP Morgan Chase, stated: “Throughout my career, I tracked employment and financial market data, and as strategic alliance partners BQ and BAI will use data from BQ to provide our collective financial services clients with a deeper understanding of local economic conditions within their relevant markets."

About BAI’s Research

BAI provides trusted, in-depth proprietary research on consumer deposit performance, small business deposit and loan performance, talent management, and other strategic areas for the top U.S. banks. BAI’s benchmarking programs provide meaningful comparisons and allow financial services leaders to better understand their position relative to other financial services organizations. In addition to comparative analytics, BAI conducts a variety of research on industry trends and consumer behavior to help financial services leaders fully grasp today’s business dynamics and gain insight into the future. For more information, visit https://bai.org/research.

About BrightQuery

We are the leading experts in sourcing, organizing and analyzing government filings on companies both public and private. Our data solutions are foundational and distinguished for being trusted, accurate and data-rich. BQ has a unique capability to analyze private companies in the same way other groups analyze public companies. BQ is the only company that can provide comprehensive information which is accurate, audited and verified for global private companies including people data. For more information, visit www.brightquery.com.