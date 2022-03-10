FMG Suite Partners with RFG Advisory to Launch Digital Marketing Platform to Drive Business Growth for Financial Advisors

Financial Advisors Can Leverage RFG’s Curated Content, Their Own Content, or FMG Suite’s Robust Library of Pre-Approved, Editable Articles and Content for Seamless, Scalable, and Authentic Digital Marketing (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FMG Suite, a SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors and insurance agents, today announced a strategic partnership with RFG Advisory, an innovative and fast-growing hybrid RIA, to introduce RFG's new Pathfinder platform.

Pathfinder, a multi-channel, digital marketing and communications platform, is designed to enable RFG Advisory’s financial advisors to plan and execute highly personalized and authentic marketing campaigns to win new clients while deepening engagement with existing clients, all through a user-friendly website that is scalable, efficient and consolidated.

“In this increasingly virtual world, establishing and maintaining truly personal connections with clients and prospects can be very challenging, even as financial advisors face rising demands on their time and resources,” said RFG Advisory President, Shannon Spotswood. “Our launch of Pathfinder in partnership with FMG Suite gives our financial advisors the ability to connect and engage with clients and prospects across every medium in a scalable and authentic basis. FMG’s platform wow’d us and we are so excited to incorporate our own social, email, and blog content and integrate it seamlessly into our platform to make it easy for our advisors to significantly up their marketing efforts without any additional investment of their time!"

Susan Theder, CMO/CXA of FMG Suite, said, "As a marketing fintech company, our mission is to make it easier for advisors to market effectively across all mediums and channels using a combination of original content complemented with our vast, editable content library. I am a big fan of RFG, which I believe has established itself as one of the industry’s top independent hybrid RIAs firms, and couldn’t be more thrilled to help them continue to differentiate through offerings like Pathfinder that give their advisors an advantage in this increasingly competitive market”!

Key highlights of Pathfinder’s customizable content platform, which will be made available to all RFG Advisory financial advisors by the third quarter of this year, include:

One-stop for all marketing activities– Pathfinder enables advisors to manage all their personalized marketing activities in one place, including timely email and social posts, video and build-your-own newsletters, client events and seminars, lead magnets, greeting and note cards, and assistance with branding, copy writing, and SEO.

Original pre-approved content –Pathfinder allows RFG advisors to leverage custom content created by the RFG team as well as create their own content. The platform also gives advisors easy access to FMG Suite’s full library of editable, pre-approved materials. Advisors can have the best of both worlds by implementing marketing that combines both original and pre-approved content.

Social media automation – Pathfinder gives advisors the ability to automate their social media posts – using content created by the RFG team from lifestyle to economic/financial – making it easy for advisors to generate interest-generating posts that reflect their brand image.

Integration with Salesforce.com – All activities in Pathfinder will automatically be updated in the RFG CRM and contacts will sync bi-directionally making it seamless for advisors to manage their contacts, activities, and analytics.

Automated Compliance Submissions – The one-click compliance workflow enables advisors to conduct their marketing without worrying about the extra step of submitting to compliance as Pathfinder will automatically route all activities through ad review for them.

“The executive team at RFG Advisor recognizes that amplifying the 1-1 relationship with their clients is crucial to an advisor’s business success. It takes time and effort to build these types of connections, and advisors need help getting this done in an efficient, scalable, and authentic way. We are excited that the Pathfinder platform will soon be available to help RFG Advisory with this critical element of their business,” said Susan Theder, CMO/CXO of FMG Suite. “All of us at FMG Suites have a passion for financial advisor marketing and ensuring we remain at the forefront of the latest marketing trends and technology solutions. Pathfinder is the latest manifestation of our passion.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the news of RFG's Advisory’s inaugural Warrior Advisor Conference, taking place in-person from October 12 – 14, 2022, in Cape Coral, Florida. The Warrior Advisor event embodies RFG’s "Crush Everything" philosophy, offering two days of inspiring, challenging training to help advisors conquer fear, pressure-test their physical and mental toughness and ultimately thrive – not just survive – during times of disruption.

Keynote speakers include: Tim Tebow, NFL star; Dom Raso, Navy SEAL Team Six hero and CEO/Founder of Dynamis Alliance; Eddie Gallagher, Navy SEAL hero and Best-selling author of “Man in the Arena.” For more information and to register, please visit www.rfgwc.com.

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides Advisors all of the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, Advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all of the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG’s investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provide loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives through Private Client Services. Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory products and services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives through RFG Advisory, a Registered Investment Advisor. Private Client Services and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities.

About FMG Suite

FMG Suite powers an all-in-one marketing platform that helps financial advisors and insurance agents attract new leads, stay connected with clients and grow their businesses. Rated first in market share and customer satisfaction three years in a row by T3 Software Survey Report, FMG Suite helps its customers develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG Suite is headquartered in San Diego, CA with satellite offices across the United States.