The AAO Innovation & Transformation Fund Invests in Grin

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grin, a comprehensive digital platform that provides oral health solutions with trusted local orthodontists, today announced a strategic investment from the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) Innovation & Transformation Fund. The AAO is the world’s oldest and largest dental specialty organization and represents nearly 19,000 orthodontist members. Grin received the 2021 AAO Ortho Innovator Award highlighting their contribution to orthodontics. The Grin experience consists of the Grin App, the first-of-its-kind Grin Scope, and Grin Scope Mini—FDA listed medical devices which attach to any smartphone camera and take scans to measure changes to patients’ teeth. Under the supervision of partner doctors, these technologies allow providers to transition patient check-ins from in-office to virtual by remotely monitoring teeth movement, gum health, and oral hygiene. Now, with the potential of reducing the number of office visits, oral health and teeth straightening under the care of a local orthodontist is more accessible.

“As a proud AAO member for over 19 years, it’s quite a testament to Grin when the preeminent professional association for orthodontists decided to invest in our company,” said Grin CEO and co-founder Adam Schulhof, DMD. “We will continue our ‘for orthos, by orthos’ vision, knowing we have such a strong organization squarely in our corner.”

About Grin

Grin is a comprehensive digital platform that provides solutions for all types of teeth straightening and oral health needs. The Grin App and Grin Scope connect patients to real orthodontists in their community. Patients can access quality professional care from the convenience of their smart device. Doctors can remotely monitor patients via virtual check-ins for complete visibility—reducing chair time, increasing patient volume, and ensuring safety. To learn more about Grin, you can visit us at: www.get-grin.com/contact

About The AAO

The American Association of Orthodontists represents 19,000 orthodontist members throughout the United States, Canada, and abroad. Founded in 1900, AAO is the world's oldest and largest dental specialty organization. AAO is dedicated to ethically advancing the art and science of orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics worldwide; improving the overall oral healthcare of the public; advocating for the health and safety of the public; educating the public about the benefits of orthodontic treatment provided by an orthodontic specialist. For more information, visit aaoinfo.org.