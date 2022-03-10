Ripple Signs First Creators, Extends NFT Partnerships with Creator Fund

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, today unveiled the first independent creators to receive funding for their NFT projects through Ripple’s Creator Fund. With the global NFT market reaching $25 billion in sales in 2021, NFT marketplaces NFT PRO, Ethernal Labs and onXRP have also teamed up with Ripple to integrate the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and deliver a faster, low-cost and carbon-neutral NFT experience for their users.

Notable creators initially engaging with Ripple’s Creator Fund include Justin Bua, an award-winning artist, author, producer, and entrepreneur; xPunks, which transformed the NFT ecosystem; and award-winning artist, filmmaker, and photo-scientist, Steven Sebring. By providing the necessary tools and access, Ripple is igniting a community of independent creators to kickstart their NFT projects using the XRP Ledger’s fast settlement, built-in royalty structures and co-ownership functionality:

Justin Bua - "I am extremely excited to be one of the first visual artists working with Ripple to bring life to my artistic vision in this tokenized world and lend the support I need to grow the BUA community. Using the XRP Ledger delivers a proven, user-friendly and secure NFT experience for creators like myself and community members alike in an open and inclusive environment."

- "I am extremely excited to be one of the first visual artists working with Ripple to bring life to my artistic vision in this tokenized world and lend the support I need to grow the BUA community. Using the XRP Ledger delivers a proven, user-friendly and secure NFT experience for creators like myself and community members alike in an open and inclusive environment." Steven Sebring - “With great gratitude the team at Sebring Revolution is looking forward to this partnership with Ripple and the opportunity to capture moments of pure photographic reality that will be offered as NFTs using the XRP Ledger. As an artist, having a platform that not only enables me to present stories in exciting new ways but also discover art, is an amazing moment in culture.”

“With great gratitude the team at Sebring Revolution is looking forward to this partnership with Ripple and the opportunity to capture moments of pure photographic reality that will be offered as NFTs using the XRP Ledger. As an artist, having a platform that not only enables me to present stories in exciting new ways but also discover art, is an amazing moment in culture.” Ethernal Labs - “We are incredibly excited for Ethernal Labs to be a partner of Ripple's Creator Fund and integrate the XRP Ledger,” said Nick Rose, Ethernal Labs CEO and founder. “This partnership allows us to bolster the Web 3 ecosystem by pioneering cross-chain interoperability and bringing NFTs and digital assets to the masses.”

- “We are incredibly excited for Ethernal Labs to be a partner of Ripple's Creator Fund and integrate the XRP Ledger,” said Nick Rose, Ethernal Labs CEO and founder. “This partnership allows us to bolster the Web 3 ecosystem by pioneering cross-chain interoperability and bringing NFTs and digital assets to the masses.” NFT PRO - “NFT PRO is excited to be a partner of Ripple’s Creator Fund. Our enterprise white-label NFT solution is a great fit with Ripple,” said Christian Ferri, CEO. “Together, we have an opportunity to build something truly unique and beneficial for the industry.”

- “NFT PRO is excited to be a partner of Ripple’s Creator Fund. Our enterprise white-label NFT solution is a great fit with Ripple,” said Christian Ferri, CEO. “Together, we have an opportunity to build something truly unique and beneficial for the industry.” xPunks - “Creating value for everyone has finally been made possible using the XRP Ledger—no matter your background or budget,” said Kaj Leroy, founder and CEO of xPunks and onXRP. “With a mission and passion, you can achieve everything, for everyone.”

Independent creators—from artists to musicians, to game designers and builders—can apply to Ripple’s Creator Fund. As the only creator-centered fund in the market, Ripple provides a distinct advantage by integrating marketplaces and creative agencies—such as existing partners Mintable, mintNFT and VSA Partners–to help creators grow their communities and navigate their path to minting with the XRP Ledger. Moving forward, the Fund will continue to support creators on a rolling basis with themes for each “wave” of applications. Initial Creators include those that submitted projects focused on NFT use cases—from Metaverse & Gaming to Art & Collectibles; the theme of Wave 1 will be announced in Q2. These themes will enable the exploration of existing and emerging NFT use cases on the XRP Ledger, with future themes exploring Media & Entertainment, Sustainability and Real Estate.

“NFTs have very quickly proven to have real utility within crypto—from digital experiences and rewards to artist royalties, co-ownership of real-world assets and more,” said Monica Long, GM of RippleX at Ripple. “By way of our Creator Fund and strategic partners, we’re leading more creators into the tokenized future and bringing their NFT apps and use cases to life on the XRP Ledger.”

Launched in September 2021, Ripple’s Creator Fund is a $250 million commitment to help creators get started with their state-of-the-art NFTs. The Fund attracted nearly 4,000 applications to-date to realize the value and benefits of the XRP Ledger for tokenized assets. Its built-in decentralized exchange (DEX) provides fast settlement for tokenized assets of all types–including NFTs. Last May, Ripple proposed XLS-20, a standard that would support a native NFT type and seamless NFT experience on the XRP Ledger.

For more information on Ripple’s Creator Fund, visit www.ripple.com/creatorfund.

Ripple

Ripple is a crypto solutions company that transforms how the world moves, manages and tokenizes value to inspire new business models and create more economic opportunity. Our long-term vision is to enable the Internet of Value, where the world moves value like information moves today. Through RippleX, we contribute to accelerating the Internet of Value by inspiring and enabling developers to build solutions that use the XRP Ledger, its native digital asset XRP, and related technologies.

Sebring Revolution

Sebring Revolution is the only next-generation media and production company that specializes in creating pure, multidimensional, photographic imagery using proprietary capture technology. Through his patented process, Sebring seamlessly captures 2D, 3D, and 4D content that lives across all technology platforms and devices, delivering interactive and immersive content for traditional print and media platforms, broadcast outlets, social media, and interactive technologies - including AR and VR. The company also manages The Sebring House, a proprietary virtual environment for e-commerce, art exhibitions, and NFTs.

Ethernal Labs

Ethernal Labs is a first-of-its-kind incubator and technology studio leveraging the interactivity and utility of web 3 technologies and is creating an entirely new ecosystem of decentralized apps to bring the world’s largest brands, artists, and individuals to the blockchain. Through these applications, Ethernal Labs will act as a studio-like gateway in bringing notable figures and brands into the NFT and metaverse ecosystem. Ethernal Lab’s partners will be able to utilize two verified marketplaces for digital assets, including Ethernity, the world’s first authenticated NFT platform, exclusive real-world and virtual experiences, augmented reality offerings, avatar creation, metaverse integration, and P2E gaming.

NFT PRO

NFT PRO™ is the leading enterprise, white-label solution making NFT campaigns seamless, easily executed, and on-brand. Our focus is helping clients extend their brand into digital marketplaces and experiences.

xPunks

The xPunks are the leading NFT project on the XRP Ledger. They set the standard for the NFT ecosystem at large, by which every project now abides. Whereas on other platforms or blockchains NFT projects launch with anonymous founders, the xPunks paved the path for the XRPL. They created a complete transparent whitepaper, they showed their identities and helped others do so, they teamed up with numerous players and created utility where possible for everyone. They are also the ones that started the onXRP platform which is still in MVP stage, but is expected to upgrade within the next weeks. Again, a platform where these same standards are adhered.