Vyripharm Enterprises, Inc. and Colorado State University Pueblo Announce Sponsored Research and Facilities Agreement

HOUSTON & PUEBLO, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vyripharm Enterprises, Inc. and CSU Pueblo announced today a partnership to support the creation of a comprehensive testing and certification laboratory that will provide the first consistent scientific analysis within cannabinoid research.

Vyripharm Enterprises, Inc. (VEI), a Texas biopharmaceutical/biotechnology company based in the Texas Medical Center (TMC), and CSU Pueblo, the host site for the Institute of Cannabis Research (ICR), signed a Sponsored Research and Facilities Agreement (SRA) to support the creation of the new lab. Research within the lab will be carried out through the ICR, the nation’s first multi-disciplinary cannabis research center at a regional, comprehensive institution.

Under the terms of the agreement, VEI will provide intellectual property, equipment, and associated funds. A goal of this collaboration is to support a regulatory framework and standardization process in the state of Colorado, under the guidance of public health and public safety. The SRA has an initial term of 3 years, with automatic annual extensions. The laboratory is expected to be operational by the end of 2022.

“Consistency of cannabinoid analysis continues to be an issue in cannabinoid research and testing,” said Dr. Chad Kinney, director of the Institute of Cannabis Research. “We are excited to partner with Vyripharm on this endeavor and to serve as the site for this advanced laboratory. It represents an exceptional opportunity for the Institute and CSU Pueblo to continue advancements in cannabis research and to provide great opportunities for students at CSU Pueblo.”

CSU Pueblo, is home to a cannabis biology and chemistry degree program that provides students an understanding of basic chemical and biological principles that can be applied to the emerging field of cannabis science. The collaboration will support the advancement of biomedical research to evaluate the effects of certain isolated components from hemp/cannabis in diverse therapeutic areas and human consumption.

“This collaboration brings together VEI’s intellectual property and the expertise in research and development of the respective parties, to provide an advancement in analysis standardization and the regulatory framework processes. The uniformity of standards and sustained compliance in testing, tracking, tracing, and certification of cannabinoids will ensure public health and public safety while supporting the accelerated advancement of medical solutions within the hemp/cannabis industry,” said Dr. Elias Jackson, head of Government and Scientifc Affairs for Vyripharm Enterprises.

About Vyripharm Enterprises, Inc.

Vyripharm Enterprises, Inc., a biotechnology/biopharmaceutical company, holds foundational patents, precision technologies and innovative platforms for the diagnosis and treatment within the therapeutic areas of infectious diseases, oncology and neurology. Vyripharm’s purpose is to drive public health and public safety through the establishment of regulatory frameworks and robust evaluation methods of cannabinoids, and cannabinoid-based products. Vyripharm is establishing Advance Testing Laboratories in strategic states. For additional information on Vyripharm, please visit www.vyripharmbio.com.

About Colorado State University Pueblo and the Institute of Cannabis Research.

Colorado State University Pueblo is a fully accredited, regional comprehensive state university that provides social, educational, and cultural opportunities to its constituents. The ICR was established in June 2016, is the nation’s first multi-disciplinary cannabis research center at a regional, comprehensive institution, and with a primary function in the generation of knowledge that contributes to science, medicine, and society through investigation of the benefits and risks associated with cannabis. For additional information on CSU Pueblo, please visit www.csupueblo.edu. For additional information on the ICR, please visit www.csupueblo.edu/institute-of-cannabis-research/.