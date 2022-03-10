NYC Half Marathon to Debut NYRR’s New Official Water, Flow Alkaline Spring Water

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; OTCQX:FLWBF) (“Flow”), today announced that Flow Alkaline Spring Water is activating its partnership with the New York Road Runners (“NYRR”) at the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon (“NYC Half”). Flow will be available to all runners during bib pickup at the NYC Half Experience, and will be included in runners’ gift bags. This event will kick off a long-term partnership with NYRR focused on sustainability at key running events and in the broader NYC community.

Flow’s CEO, Maurizio Patarnello, said, “We are thrilled that NYRR chose Flow as the new Official Water for its events, and are excited to activate our partnership starting today at the NYC Half. Flow’s electrolyte and mineral rich natural spring water will provide optimal hydration for runners, in the most sustainable bottled water package ever seen at a major sporting event. This will be the first of many events to come, culminating later this year with the NYC Marathon, and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

Flow and NYRR aim to inspire runners and spectators alike to make more sustainable and healthy choices for themselves and the planet and will collaborate to make the upcoming events among the greenest yet, replacing thousands of plastic bottles from past events with mostly renewable-resource-based, recyclable cartons. Flow is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, the highest in the beverage category.

“We are looking forward to amplifying our new partnership with Flow as NYRR’s Official Water Partner at the United Airlines NYC Half,” said Christine Burke, NYRR’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Runner Products. “Together, we will be able to provide our running community sustainable and healthy choices to keep them hydrated for both this race and the years ahead.”

The United Airlines NYC Half takes runners on a 13.1-mile journey through New York City each spring. The race begins in Brooklyn near Prospect Park before taking runners across the East River via the Manhattan Bridge. Once in Manhattan, runners race along the Lower East Side, up to Midtown, and through Times Square before finishing in Central Park. The NYC Half will take place on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

About New York Road Runners

NYRR’s mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world’s premier community running organization. NYRR’s commitment to New York City’s five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR’s premier event is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.

About Flow

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow’s mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a sustainable, 100% recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water, award-winning organic flavours, and collagen-infused flavours in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow’s overarching purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com and are sold at over 24,650 stores across North America.

For more information on Flow, please visit Flow’s investor relations site at: investors.flowhydration.com.

Cautionary Statement

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies for achieving those objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of words such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, or “continue”, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding Flow and its business, operations, prospects, and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments, and the reader is therefore cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include the following: impact and spread of COVID-19; ability to achieve and manage growth; failure to expand sales capabilities; changes in consumer preferences; criticism of packaged water; maintain brand image and product quality; constrained or unavailable spring water sources; inability to package products; increased competition; accurately estimating demand; maintaining relationships with distributors and vendors; changing retail landscape; incorrect product design or development; product information misrepresentation; revenues derived entirely from packaged beverages; increases in costs or shortages of materials; fluctuation of quarterly operating results; no assurance of profitability; fluctuations in foreign currency; changes in government regulation; contamination or recalls of ingredients or end products; loss of intellectual property rights; litigation; future tax rates; catastrophic events; climate change; seasonal business; dependence on key information systems and third-party service providers; ability to securely maintain confidential information; maintaining and upgrading information technology systems; conflict of interest; dual class share structure; potential volatility of share price; no assurance of active market for shares; lack of dividends; global financial condition; publication of inaccurate or unfavourable research and reports; operating history; and management and conflict of interests. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.